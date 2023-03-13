Katlego Danke and Vusi Kunene among the winners at the 6th Royalty Soapie Awards

It was a night of glitz and glamour as South African TV celebrities showed up at The Galleria in Kramerville, Joburg, to celebrate the 6th Royalty Soapie Awards. Comedian Mpho Popps was the host. Like last year, the awards did not air live and will be broadcast on Saturday, March 25 on SABC1 at 8pm.

DStv’s 1Magic soapie, “The River“ was the biggest winner of the night, winning Outstanding Supporting Actress (Lunathi Mampofu), Outstanding Onscreen Couple (Sindi Dlathu and Hlomla Dandala as Lindiwe Dlamini and Zweli Dikana), Outstanding Directing Team, Outstanding Newcomer (Vuyo Biyela) and Viewer’s Choice: Best Actress (Lunathi Mampofu). “Gomora” and “House of Zwide“ both walked away with four awards with popular actress Katlego Danke who was dressed to the nines taking home the Outstanding Lead Actress Award for her role as Thathi in ”Gomora“ while veteran actor Vusi Kunene won Outstanding Lead Actor for playing Funani Zwide in e.tv’s ”House of Zwide“. Danke took to Instagram to write: “Story coming tomorrow but for now I feel blessed, I’m in awe of God and I really should get some rest…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KatlegoDanke (@katlegodankeofficial) Royalty Soapie Awards 2023. Picture: Instagram. The Outstanding Daily TV Drama award was scooped by “Binnelanders” and “7de Laan” fans rallied to vote it Most Popular Show. “DiepCity”, “Imbewu” and “The Estate” all bagged two wins each and “Generations: The Legacy”, “The Black Door”, “Uzalo” and “uBettina Wethu” season 2 took home one award each. Full list of Royalty Soapie Awards winners are below:

Outstanding Lead Actor: Vusi Kunene as Funani Zwide – “House of Zwide” Outstanding Lead Actress: Katlego Danke as Thathi – “Gomora” Outstanding Daily TV Drama: “Binnelanders”

Outstanding Supporting Actor: Zenzelisphesihle Sparky Xulu as Siya Phakhathwayo – “The Estate” Outstanding Supporting Actress: Lunathi Mampofu as Emma – “The River” Outstanding Onscreen Couple: Sindi Dlathu and Hlomla Dandala as Lindiwe Dlamini and Zweli Dikana – “The River”

Outstanding Newcomer: Vuyo Biyela as Mlilo Hlophe – “The River” Outstanding Young Performer: Karabo Magongwa as Kelts – “House of Zwide” Outstanding Male Villain: Deirdre Wolhuter as Mariaan Welman – “7de Laan”

Outstanding Art Direction: “uBettina Wethu” S2 Outstanding Directing Team: “The River” Outstanding Editing Team: “Gomora”

Outstanding Lighting Direction: “The Black Door” Outstanding Casting: “Gomora” Outstanding Cinematography: “Imbewu”

Outstanding Sound Mixing & Editing: “House of Zwide” Outstanding Make-up & Hair Styling: “The Estate” Outstanding Writing Team: “Diepcity” S2

Outstanding Wardrobe: “House of Zwide” PUBLIC VOTING CATEGORIES Most Popular Show: “7de Laan”