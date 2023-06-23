Good Hope FM and ‘7de Laan’ team up for dream matric ball gig

Every boy and girl dreams of that fairytale Matric Ball to mark the end of your secondary schooling career. The good people at Good Hope FM and Mzansi’s much loved Afrikaans soapie “7de Laan” are pulling out all the stops to make two matric pupils’ dream ball, a reality.

The SABC soapie is well known for its glitz and glam outfits; not forgetting the dazzling events as part of their story line and therefore, has partnered with the Cape Town-based radio station for the competition to find the most deserving pair. The teams are appealing to people to nominate a deserving candidate who will be able to get their dream matric ball between September and December this year. Think red carpet, breathtaking outfits, the heels or shoes to top it all off as you channel your inner celebrity.

Good Hope FM's Programme Manager, Gerard Muller said: “Good Hope FM has always had a great relationship with the team at ‘7de Laan’ and our listeners love the series. We felt that it would be awesome to do this project with them. “One matric boy and one matric girl can each win an outfit of their choice, which will be made by the 7de Laan wardrobe department, to the value of a maximum of R5000 per outfit. “The two learners will be able to provide direction in terms of how they want the outfits to look and supply sketches or photos to help guide the team in creating amazing outfits for them.”