Durban – “7de Laan” has confirmed that the person who allegedly shot dead a woman is not part of their current cast. In a statement released earlier today (Friday) on their social media, the SABC 2 and “7de Laan” said they were “deeply saddened and disturbed” by the reports circulating in the media regarding a tragic incident of domestic violence involving an apparent “7de Laan” actor.

Police said a 51-year-old is alleged to have shot and killed a 29-year-old woman on Thursday. “It is reported that the suspect had also taken an overdose of medication, and is currently at the local hospital under police guard. “The police in Norkem Park are investigating a case of murder, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition,” said Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.

More on this 7de Laan actor under police guard in hospital for allegedly killing his partner

However “7de Laan” said they were uncertain who the perpetrator was. “As it stands, we have no knowledge of the identity of the individual involved and would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim's family and friends. “Production has made efforts to establish whom the said individual might be. However, as per the law, a suspect’s identity cannot be disclosed until such time that they have been formally charged.

“We can, however, confirm that the individual in question is not part of the current cast.” They concluded that was believed that the suspect was an actor who featured in a number of South African soap operas, but it was still unclear as to which programmes. “We will continue to keep a keen eye on the matter as it develops.”