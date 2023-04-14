7de Laan actor under police guard in hospital for allegedly killing his partner

Durban - A 51-year-old year 7de Laan actor has been charged with the alleged murder of a woman.
Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the man is alleged to have shot and killed the 29-year-old on Thursday.
“It is reported that the suspect had also taken an overdose of medication, and is currently at the local hospital under police guard.
“The police in Norkem Park are investigating a case of murder, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.”
Police were unable to confirm the motive for the shooting.
In 2005, 7de Laan actor Kobus Kleynhans was stabbed 56 times in a home invasion.
James John Breedt, 26, and Harry Abbott, 28, were subsequently charged with the murder and robbery.
IOL reported that the men made off with a television set, a DVD player, a hi-fi, a clock radio, and a Mazda 626.
IOL