7de Laan actor under police guard in hospital for allegedly killing his partner

Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the man is alleged to have shot and killed the 29-year-old on Thursday.

Durban - A 51-year-old year 7de Laan actor has been charged with the alleged murder of a woman.

“It is reported that the suspect had also taken an overdose of medication, and is currently at the local hospital under police guard.

“The police in Norkem Park are investigating a case of murder, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.”

Police were unable to confirm the motive for the shooting.