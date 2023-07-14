‘Fatal Seduction’ lead cast peel back the layers of their characters, delving into the deeper meaning of the thriller

Given the scandalous racy promos of “Fatal Seduction”, it is little surprise that Mzansi tuned in as soon as it started streaming on Netflix on July 7. And a week later, it is still topping the list as the most-watched show streaming on the platform.

With Kgomotso Christopher, Thapelo Mokoena, Nat Ramabulana and Prince Grootboom attached to the names of the principal cast, it was a win-win situation. I got to have a one-on-one with Christopher, Mokoena and Grootboom about the show ahead of its release. Thapelo Mokoena and Kgomotso Christopher in a scene from ‘Fatal Seduction’. Picture: Courtesy of Netflix The story centres on Leonard (Thapelo), a powerful and influential black judge, and his wife Nandi (Christopher), a lecturer who is frustrated by her husband’s lack of interest after recently losing their unborn baby.

While they both live busy lives, their teenage daughter, Zinhle (Ngele Ramulondi), is dealing with her coming-of-age dilemmas with her BFF Laura (Frances Sholto-Douglas), who is gay and secretly crushing on Zinhle. Then there is Vuyo (Nat Ramabulana), who is Leonard’s brother and an investigator. Aside from his unspoken feelings for Nandi, he ends up in a romance with her best friend Brenda (Lunathi Mampofu). All their lives are thrown into disarray by Brenda’s alleged suicide. But Vuyo isn’t as convinced about it being a cut-and-dried case.

All leads point to Jacob (Grootboom), a mysterious stranger who ingratiates himself into all their lives, but in different ways. As the title suggests, the seeds of deception and betrayal are planted with a heat-of-the-moment decision by Nandi. Little does she realise the mayhem she has unleashed by giving into her emotions at a time of weakness. This home-grown thriller, directed by Catherine Stewart and Johnny Barbuzano, is risqué. But there is context for those steamy sex scenes and it goes beyond baiting viewers.

Also, it is trailblazing for a TV offering in Mzansi. But it is indicative of changing times and evolved mindsets. In my chat with the actors, I asked them what attracted them to the show, which delves deeper into issues of marriage, relationships and family. Christopher said: “Thank you for making that point, saying that after seeing the episodes, you see there is a deeper meaning and there is context. Definitely, when I read it myself, it was very clear that the story isn’t just about the sex or the intimate scenes, there are a lot of layers.

“There are very many serious stories. We tackle many different themes. And when I had seen that, for me, it drew me in. I haven’t quite done a show like this as well. And I do like to do work and tell stories that I’ve never done before.” Mokoena, who wanted the leading lady to answer first, then responded: “Kgomotso did say it all. Acting, to define my job, is to step out of myself and step into the shoes of the other. Not to go act in the shoes of the other but to live in the shoes of the other. “So with that, it means my job is to continuously access and scrutinise, which ‘other’ I’m stepping into.

Zinhle (Ngele Ramulondi), is dealing with her coming-of-age dilemmas with her BFF Laura (Frances Sholto-Douglas) in ‘Fatal Seduction’. “I haven’t stepped into an ‘other’ like this. And that, for me, means I’m constantly challenging myself. I’m constantly showing different layers of what I can and possibly cannot do. The main focus is on what I can do. “You know I’ve been brave in the past five years to not accept any roles that present that people may seem obvious. Like the ladies guy, like the guy who ends up with the girl, like the guy who’s paired with the girl, and in this case, I’m paired with the girl or girls but it's not the same layers. “It’s challenging and you will probably feel that with our performances, it is our job to be challenging to bring those familiar notes to our audiences out there. So this is probably one of the best experiences of me stepping into the ‘other’.”

His confidence and passion for what he does is unmistakable. Grootboom added: “What drew me in was how well the script was written, the cast playing the characters and the growth of the character I was given. “I am big on not playing the same character over and over again. But this time, they gave me such a character that was different from everything I had played. So this was it for me.”

As for Nandi juggling, as I put it, “many balls” (pun unintended), in the storyline, her co-stars cracked up, as did she. She pointed out: “Gosh, it was very difficult. But that is the whole point. That is why I chose that type of character for the challenge. She’s very multidimensional. “We have to see Nandi the academic. Nandi the lecturer. Nandi the mom. Nandi the lover. Nandi the rejected wife.

Nandi the best friend. It almost feels as if it is six characters in one but it is really not. “In fact, that should be the goal of performance as an actor. You shouldn’t see one aspect of a character. And that is what I loved about it. As much as it was challenging. I needed to reach out for those nuances and reach out for those differences. It is challenging but it was stretching me.” As for his character being relatable as a detached husband, consumed with work, Mokoena commented: “So I’m not going to touch on story. I’m going to base my answer on human beings and the psychology of us as people.

“They say, ‘Absolute power corrupts absolutely’. And, like you said, he is a man of power. He is a black judge. That must be something big in this world. Sometimes you see people who have all the things that you wish for but we never see the darkness. “You never see them behind closed doors, in their real lives, in their homes, in their bedrooms. This is what I’m hoping to unlock from the audience. Because every powerful guy, when it's good, it’s good. But when it's bad, it’s bad. Kgomotso Christopher and Prince Grootboom in a scene from ‘Fatal Seduction’. Picture: Courtesy of Netflix “In this case, Leonard is presented with this grand life, this gorgeous wife, who has a grand statute. He has managed to paint a beautiful picture to the naked eye, but who knows what goes on behind closed doors?”

He continued: “And that, for me is where the story lies and that is where the conflict lies and that is where we now go on this journey with you as the audience.” Not to let the cat out of the bag, though, Jacob is a dark horse. He masterfully straddles being charming and attractive with being dark, deceptive and dangerous. Grootboom agreed: “Jacob is such an artist, I think. He takes time to plan and time to do. With so much dark desire behind. That is why when he gets there, he is so successful. I like to call him a chameleon. He knows at this point, this is what I’m doing to this person. I know what he likes, what she likes, what the daughter…

“I am glad I got to play this character.” Mokoena agreed with his co-star’s comment and added: “You know what comes to mind, for me, The Professor in ‘Money Heist’ or Kevin Spacey from ‘The Unusual Suspects’.” Of course, if you want to know what the cast and streamers are raving about, you will have to watch the show itself.