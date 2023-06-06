Kgomotso Christopher, Thapelo Mokoena turn the heat up in 'Fatal Seduction' - but some viewers aren’t impressed

Talented Mzansi actors Kgomotso Christopher and Thapelo Mokoena have been revealed as stars in Netflix’s South African thriller, ‘Fatal Seduction’. The intriguing series tells a tale of unwavering passion and desire, unravelling in a dark story built around a web of lies and deceit.

Christopher portrays Nandi who spends a weekend away from her husband Leonard, portrayed by Mokoena, and meets alluring tempter, Jacob (Prince Grootboom) who ignites her deepest passions. The steamy trailer was released on Monday afternoon and it is saucy and steamy, certainly not suitable for younger viewers. Filmed in and around picturesque Cape Town, ‘Fatal Seduction’, also stars renowned South African actor Nat Ramabulana who plays Vuyo, a retired private investigator and Leonard’s brother.

“The River” actress Lunathi Mampofu, portrays Brenda, a woman with a troubled past who also happens to be Nandi’s best friend. Rounding out the cast is Ngele Ramulondi and Frances Sholto-Douglas, who play Nandi and Leonard’s daughter Zinhle, and Zinhle’s best friend Laura, respectively. The teaser certainly whet appetites and has fans ready to stream the series come July 7. @MamphoBrescia said: “Yay congratulations 🎉@kgchristopher 💃🏿 can’t wait for this!! Looks amazing, just as you are!!”

Yay congratulations 🎉 @kgchristopher 💃🏿 can’t wait for this!! Looks amazing, just as you are!! — Mampho Brescia (@MamphoBrescia) June 5, 2023 The sex scenes on the other hand have ruffled a few feathers. @brendamavela187 said: “Can we honestly have shows/movies that aren't coitus driven. Yoooooh we are tayad now.” Can we honestly have shows/movies that aren't coitus driven. Yoooooh we are tayad now pic.twitter.com/VU3MWjdd81 — The One (@brendamavela187) June 5, 2023 @SibusisoSNM said: “Yho hai fok sex, sex, sex f*cking sex cant yall give us something without sex. No bright ideas fokol vele.”