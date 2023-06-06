Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLEntertainmentWhats OnCelebrityTVMoviesMusicBooksRoyals
Independent Online | Entertainment
Search IOL
IOLEntertainmentWhats OnCelebrityTVMoviesMusicBooksRoyals
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Kgomotso Christopher, Thapelo Mokoena turn the heat up in 'Fatal Seduction' - but some viewers aren’t impressed

Thapelo Mokoena as Leonard in Netflix’s ‘Fatal Seduction’. Picture: Supplied

Thapelo Mokoena as Leonard in Netflix’s ‘Fatal Seduction’. Picture: Supplied

Published 3h ago

Share

Talented Mzansi actors Kgomotso Christopher and Thapelo Mokoena have been revealed as stars in Netflix’s South African thriller, ‘Fatal Seduction’.

The intriguing series tells a tale of unwavering passion and desire, unravelling in a dark story built around a web of lies and deceit.

Christopher portrays Nandi who spends a weekend away from her husband Leonard, portrayed by Mokoena, and meets alluring tempter, Jacob (Prince Grootboom) who ignites her deepest passions.

The steamy trailer was released on Monday afternoon and it is saucy and steamy, certainly not suitable for younger viewers.

Filmed in and around picturesque Cape Town, ‘Fatal Seduction’, also stars renowned South African actor Nat Ramabulana who plays Vuyo, a retired private investigator and Leonard’s brother.

More on this

“The River” actress Lunathi Mampofu, portrays Brenda, a woman with a troubled past who also happens to be Nandi’s best friend. Rounding out the cast is Ngele Ramulondi and Frances Sholto-Douglas, who play Nandi and Leonard’s daughter Zinhle, and Zinhle’s best friend Laura, respectively.

The teaser certainly whet appetites and has fans ready to stream the series come July 7.

@MamphoBrescia said: “Yay congratulations 🎉@kgchristopher 💃🏿 can’t wait for this!! Looks amazing, just as you are!!”

The sex scenes on the other hand have ruffled a few feathers.

@brendamavela187 said: “Can we honestly have shows/movies that aren't coitus driven. Yoooooh we are tayad now.”

@SibusisoSNM said: “Yho hai fok sex, sex, sex f*cking sex cant yall give us something without sex. No bright ideas fokol vele.”

@ziphindile_ said: “Man I’m so sick of watching explicit content yohhhhhh!!!!! Enough with the sex 😭”

Related Topics:

NetflixSouth AfricaEntertainmentSouth African EntertainmentSouth African CelebsStreamingTwitter

Share

Recent stories by:

Oluthando Keteyi
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe