Thapelo Mokoena, Focalistic and Myztro widen the circle at Jameson Connects

An awesome line-up, amazing food, drinks and a great vibe is always a reason to step outside and the Jameson Connect event provided just that with its Widen The Circle event. As such, they are on a mission to connect kindred spirits across the city as a way of encouraging Joburgers to expand their circles and discover the brand’s essence of togetherness.

The Johannesburg leg of the event, which took place on March 25, saw four regions of Jozi under one roof through an array of experiences that define how unique each of them is. The North, South, East and West side of Johannesburg gathered together at Level Three in Kramerville, which has Sandton as its backdrop view. The Jameson Connects line-up included a performance from globe-trotting amapiano superstar Focalistic, whose DJ Tjaro Superstar, stole the show with his sizzling set that had many thinking he was the actual main act.

Amapiano star Focalistic performs at Jameson Connects. Picture: Supplied “Massive Music” presenter and influencer Pamela Mtanga ensured the vibes were co-ordinated as the event emcee. The line-up of DJs Myztro, KMat, Mellow & Sleazy, Kyotic, Kat Upendi all brought a different vibe to the event. Kat Upendi during her DJ set at the Jameson Connects event. Picture: Supplied From amapiano, hip-hop, deep house and Afrobeats, the music ensured you got up and bust a move. An A-list event is, of course, never complete without a few famous famous faces, award-winning actor, presenter and TV producer Thapelo Mokoena was spotted looking groomed and handsome, as usual.

Presenter and model Tino Chinyani was spotted without his partner Simphiwe Ngema. The couple had earlier in the week gone Instagram official to announced that they have rekindled their relationship. Seasoned media personality Penny Lebyane showed the younger generation that she knows how to get down as she danced along to the “Bhebha” challenge that has been trending on social media. Other celebrities spotted included award-winning musician Busiswa, media personality Thami Dish, radio presenter and DJ Ayanda MVP, actors Wiseman Zitha and Siphesihle Vazi.

Actor Thapelo Mokoena at the Jameson Connects event. Picture: Supplied The event offered interactive experiences such as whiskey tasting, games from chess boards, Jenga and PlayStations, making it all about having a fun evening with friends. Y radio presenter and DJ Ayanda MVP at the Jameson Connects event. Picture: Supplied While Jameson Connects lit up the north green, D’USSE VSOP cognac had guests looking bright in white and touches of orange at their experience in the upper echelon suburb of Houghton. Following a successful D’USSE VSOP Day Party, the brand will be rolling out a series of brand-inspired immersive lifestyle experiences across South Africa to help cognac lovers discover the unique craft of the premium French brand.

Whisky brand Johnnie Walker also lit up the FNB Stadium in Soweto with its Flavour Code event also held on Saturday, March 25, offering attendees a fun experience filled with music and good vibes. The (PH)ola event took place at the Mall of Africa, Waterfall Park and it was an afternoon also filled with good vibes and music before it was shut down by the Mall of Africa landlords. Events such as these not only offer great experiences but they are work opportunities for the hospitality industry and up-and-coming artists who would like an opportunity to showcase their skills.