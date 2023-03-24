Simphiwe Ngema and Tino Chinyani confirm they are back together with steamy snaps

On Monday, TV presenter and model Tino Chinyani posted several steamy snaps of himself and the mother of his child, actress Simphiwe Ngema, on Instagram piquing interest that they have rekindled their relationship.
In 2021, the former “Muvhango” star, penned a statement announcing that she had split from Chinyani.
“An end to a beautiful love story,” said Ngema in the caption of the post that has since been deleted
Chinyani’s Wednesday post was captioned with “forever” and a heart and infinity emoji, leaving fans very curious.
Nomfundo Ntuli commented: “😂😮😢I thought y'all broke up...ayyy shame y'all taught to mind our business indeed.”
Ngema put all the speculation to bed on Thursday afternoon when she posted a different set of pictures with her man on the beach in Cape Town, kissing and appearing to be very much in love.
In her caption, the “Abomkhulu” actress told her followers in isiZulu that if she liked she would type another break-up post, daring them. She went on to confirm that they are alright.
“Mang’thanda nginga typer enye ibreakup ithi pe…😂 ngiyadlala eyi! Sesi right😂😂😂😂,” Ngema joked.
Putting the jokes aside, Ngema gushed over her man, thanking him for moving mountains for her.
“For the wrong one, he’ll make excuses, for the right one…he’ll move mountains. Thank you for moving mountains my Wumpalumpa❤️.”
Meanwhile, followers are wondering if the two tied the knot as Ngema’s surname on Instagram reads Chinyani.