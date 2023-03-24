Simphiwe Ngema and Tino Chinyani confirm they are back together with steamy snaps

On Monday, TV presenter and model Tino Chinyani posted several steamy snaps of himself and the mother of his child, actress Simphiwe Ngema, on Instagram piquing interest that they have rekindled their relationship. In 2021, the former “Muvhango” star, penned a statement announcing that she had split from Chinyani.

“An end to a beautiful love story,” said Ngema in the caption of the post that has since been deleted Chinyani’s Wednesday post was captioned with “forever” and a heart and infinity emoji, leaving fans very curious. Nomfundo Ntuli commented: “😂😮😢I thought y'all broke up...ayyy shame y'all taught to mind our business indeed.”