Tweeps weigh in on Simphiwe Ngema and Tino Chinyani relationship status

In a public statement made last year, former “Muvhango” actress Simphiwe Ngema announced her split from Zimbabwean model Tino Chinyani. In that statement, she said she was at peace with their love story coming to an end.

The couple welcomed their newborn baby shortly before the separation. While the couple haven’t made it official as yet, tweeps have already decided that they are still dating after one tweep shared a picture of Ngema’s Insta Stories. The post, which showed images of a rather romantic gesture between the two in a pool, has gone viral.

This is all the proof Mzansi needed to decide on the couple’s relationship status. The post read: “Into yabantu abanini ayingenywa” (refrain from meddling in people's business)“ Into yabantu abanini ayingenywa 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ckn8zkbxHS — The Lord Of The Wings( Lisa) Arsenal Biggest Fan🏐 (@WhyUfikelate) November 22, 2022 Tweeps had this to say:

@CreamTMaponya wrote: “Lol, women who take cheating partners back make me laugh. She healed she's ready for part 2😂.” Lol, women who take cheating partners back make me laugh. She healed she's ready for part 2😂 — Cream🇦🇷🇪🇸 (@CreamTMaponya) November 23, 2022 @entle_nxumalo wrote: “They never broke up they wanted space from public.” They never broke up they wanted space from public — 🌹🌺💐 (@entle_nxumalo) November 23, 2022 @_2020Virgin wrote: “Those statements kill me, they’re so formal… Yet the relationship’s visuals are the complete opposite. 😅😂😂.”

