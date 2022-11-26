Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, November 26, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Tweeps weigh in on Simphiwe Ngema and Tino Chinyani relationship status

Tino Chinyani and Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema. Picture: Twitter

Tino Chinyani and Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema. Picture: Twitter

Published 28m ago

Share

In a public statement made last year, former “Muvhango” actress Simphiwe Ngema announced her split from Zimbabwean model Tino Chinyani.

In that statement, she said she was at peace with their love story coming to an end.

Story continues below Advertisement

The couple welcomed their newborn baby shortly before the separation.

While the couple haven’t made it official as yet, tweeps have already decided that they are still dating after one tweep shared a picture of Ngema’s Insta Stories.

The post, which showed images of a rather romantic gesture between the two in a pool, has gone viral.

More on this

This is all the proof Mzansi needed to decide on the couple’s relationship status.

The post read: “Into yabantu abanini ayingenywa” (refrain from meddling in people's business)“

Tweeps had this to say:

Story continues below Advertisement

@CreamTMaponya wrote: “Lol, women who take cheating partners back make me laugh. She healed she's ready for part 2😂.”

@entle_nxumalo wrote: “They never broke up they wanted space from public.”

@_2020Virgin wrote: “Those statements kill me, they’re so formal… Yet the relationship’s visuals are the complete opposite. 😅😂😂.”

Story continues below Advertisement

@SizzleThobile wrote: “It's clear as a day light.”

@E_Thokozile wrote: “Ah! This is how life goes! We fight we release statements, we say it’s over, We try again, we try hide, we make up. Two peoples ndabas? Hahaha don’t even.”

Related Topics:

JohannesburgDatingCelebrity GossipEntertainmentArtistsTwitter

Share