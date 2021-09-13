LOOK: Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani end their relationship

Actress Simphiwe “Simz” Ngema has announced the end of her relationship with model Tino Chinyani. The news comes as a shock to fans of the couple who have a son together.

Taking to social media this past weekend, the former Muvhango star said that her relationship with Tino was one of the greatest experiences of her life and that she was at peace with their love story coming to an end. “An end to a beautiful love story,” said Simz in a caption that was accompanied by a picture of her and Tino holding each other on a yacht in Cape Town. “This has been one of my greatest experiences, a beautiful love story of two people fighting all the odds to be together.

“I have learnt to love again, to feel again, to live again and to smile again. I will forever be grateful for Everything you have taught me,” she went on to further say. The star then said that she prays that God gives both her and Tino the strength to raise their son. “I pray that God gives us the strength and wisdom to raise our beautiful son. @tiyani_chinyani we will always be great parents to you and we will always be there for you.

“No tears here, just lessons learnt and beautiful memories. I really had a beautiful fun weekend. “Here’s to friendship and dope ass co-parenting. @Tino_chinyani Take care of yourself. Love you forever & always,” she said. See below:

The stars comments section was filled with Instagram users celebrating her maturity. Actress Phuti Khomo said: "To whom it may concern. We always expect our fellow sisters to be bitter and filled with blinding rage during breakups. "That is why no one will see love in @simzngema post.