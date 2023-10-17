WATCH: Zodwa Wabantu vs Manaka Ranaka, the celebrity boxing match we never expected

Award-winning actress Manaka Ranaka later this October will be stepping into the boxing ring to battle it out with socialite and exotic dancer Zodwa Wabantu. Wabantu finally has a confirmed opponent for the celebrity boxing match after actress and reality TV star Khanyi Mbau denied she would be stepping into the ring.

Celebrity boxing matches are becoming a thing in Mzansi. Rapper Cassper Nyovest ignited quite the frenzy when he first took on controversial YouTuber Slik Talk and rapper Priddy Ugly. Ranaka who portrays the character Lucy on SABC1’s 'Generations: The Legacy' is amped up for the big night and has been exchanging banter with Zodwa online.

@zodwalibram laaaaaaaaaleeeeela👂🏽 Skhokhorinko angijimi 🏋🏿‍♂️ and angikusabi 💪🏾 shem!!! I'm challenging YOU kwi #InfinityBoxing 🥊🥊🥊

Zodwa has responded and will be stepping into the boxing ring with her signature G-string look and told Ranaka she might find herself in it. The celebrity boxing match is part of the Rise of Women in Boxing tournament to be staged on October 27 at the Ridge Casino, eMalahleni, in Mpumalanga.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manaka Ranaka (@manakaranaka) News of the two ladies stepping into the boxing ring has sparked quite the reaction from fans with some surprised that the match was even happening. Others have already decided which celebrity they are placing their bets on.