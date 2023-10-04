Independent Online
Khanyi Mbau shows off boss moves in Dubai and slays as creative director of luxury events company

South African media personality Khanyi Mbau is the creative director of Accessnations. Picture: Instagram/mbaureloaded

Published 1h ago

Share

Actress and media personality Khanyi Mbau is a busy woman in Dubai.

There may be murmurs about Mbau getting into a boxing ring with exotic socialite Zodwa Wabantu but that is the furthest from the truth. After all, she’s too busy hosting high-end events.

Mbau is not just living out of the country but also working hard, as the creative director at Accessnations.

Accessnations is a purveyor of luxury events and Mbau is at the centre of its creativity, curating their luxury events.

Mbau’s Instagram posts lately have been serving glam, elegance and boss CEO vibes, making many wonder what she is up to?

“The K’s are a corporation, a global concept. A major employer and business asset for the wealthy,” she captioned the picture.

Mbau explained to IOL Entertainment that she and Mushonga are the co-founders of Accessnations.

“A global company, an asset for the affluent, we create a platform for the wealthy to meet and network.”

As the creative director of Accessnations, Mbau curates the themes of the luxury networking galas they host. She is in charge of the “creative, decor, look and feel” of these events.

Known as the queen of bling and all things VVIP, Mbau is at home in her role as creative director.

The most recent gala was held at the Atlantis The Royal and it was attended by the who’s who of Dubai.

