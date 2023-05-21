‘Young, Famous & African’ season 2: It’s messy as hell as BFFs beef and newcomers struggle to fit in

Okay, so what was all that hype about Bonang Matheba joining the cast of Netflix’s second instalment of “Young, Famous & African”? Talk about a pointless casting. But more ona that in a bit.

Let’s get to the crux of the matter: this season is next level with some “family” beefing and newcomers getting caught in the crosshairs. Similar to the third instalment of “The Real Housewives of Durban” (not that I’m comparing shows), this new season is next level from an entertainment perspective. Truly, it is messy. After all, Mzansi loves a good scandal or two.

So let’s get the elephant in the room out of the way. This series was shot while Nadia Nakai was in her love bubble with AKA. Sadly, it is airing months after his untimely passing. Back to the show. The OG cast of Khanyi Mbau, Diamond Platnumz, Nadia Nakai, Jeremiah Ogbodo (aka Swanky Jerry), Annie Macaulay-Idibia, Andile Ncube, Quinton Masina (Naked DJ), Zari Hassan (aka Zari the Boss Lady and Diamond’s baby mama), 2Baba and Kayleigh Schwark are back. It’s a year later. And the kings and queens are aching for a reunion in the City of Gold. But you know how family get-togethers can go sometimes.

Khanyi, now a resident of Dubai, continues to keep everyone in the clique in check. However, her tough love approach doesn’t sit well. From episode one, the awkwardness in the group is evident after Diamond asks Quinton to bring the crew back together for a shindig at his place. Of course, everyone agrees to show up. When they do, though, the vibe is off.

Andile is not sure where things stand with him and Diamond after he made a play for Zari. And Andile’s infatuation with Zari isn’t without reciprocation. She’s clearly feeling him, too. Meanwhile, Swanky is giving Annie the cold shoulder. Of course, everyone is feeling some sort of way about the situation and a few (cough: Nadia) try probing the two for a straight answer. But the feuding BFFs aren’t spilling the tea right away.

Annie and Khanyi are much friendlier than in season one. Zari has also calmed down a lot. Kayleigh and Andile are in a better place in their relationship but his commitment-phobic issues threaten to surface. Now let’s get to the additional upsets. After all, a new show demands fresh faces. (L to R) Sebabatso Mothibi and Swanky Jerry in Young Famous & African S2. Picture: Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 As such, Swanky introduces Bonang to the gang. With everyone moving in the same circle, she’s not exactly “new” to most of them. Especially Nadia, who used to be friends with her and hooked up with her ex.

And Khanyi’s protectiveness of Nadia, even in those moments when she puts her foot in it, is adorable. Not long after, Andile introduces Fantana (real name Francine Koffie), who he has worked with. Kayleigh side-eyes him for keeping her in the dark about this. Meanwhile, Diamond is drawn to the sexy Ghanaian musician. And she isn’t impervious to his flirtations either.

Back to Andile, he’s wanting to change his single status. And he is looking closer to home. As such, his two baby mamas Sebabatso Mothibi and Rosette Ncwana are cast as well. His unresolved feelings for Sebabatso are addressed while Rosette pushes for a rekindling of their romance. But just when streamers thought the drama couldn’t get any worse, it does when Khanyi introduces Luis Munana.

Talk about misunderstood, nothing he says or does is received well. And this lands him in hot water with Swanky as well as Bonang. So let’s unpack Bonang’s casting. Again, why? She is a celebrated TV personality and entrepreneur. She raised the bar for others to follow. You can’t take that away from her. But, of the few scenes that we saw her in, one where she flew into an uncontrollable rage over Luis’s unwittingly sexist comment, saying she “f***** the biggest stars in Africa”, it didn’t take away from who she is or her career, she threw the towel in and bailed.

Not that anyone lost any tears over it. But Khanyi made a powerful comment when she said that everyone is a king or queen in the group. Maybe Bonang is a better fit for her YouTube channel and reality shows about her. Aside from the ugly fights, some of which bordered on toxic behaviour, there were sweet bonding moments. And Andile, for all the bad rep he has received, is a really nice guy.