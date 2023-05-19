WATCH: Nadia Nakai gushes over AKA in heartbreaking pre-recorded interview for ‘Young, Famous & African’ season 2

It’s only been a few hours since “Young, Famous & African” started streaming on Netflix but the first episode has already seemingly lived up to expectations with fans taking to Twitter in their numbers to share their thoughts on the new unscripted reality show. In the lead up to the premiere, “Young, Famous & African” was billed as a show offering a front-row seat to the life of several of the continent’s top A-list celebrities: Khanyi Mbau, Diamond Platnumz, Nadia Nakai, Jeremiah Ogbodo (aka Swanky Jerry), Annie Macaulay-Idibia, Andile Ncube, Naked DJ, Zari Hassan (Zari the Boss Lady), 2Baba and Kayleigh Schwark.

Many found the first episode heartbreaking because of how happy rapper Nadia Nakai was when she spoke about her boyfriend AKA, who was killed in February, just weeks after the episode had been shot. One particular clip, which has been making the rounds on Twitter, shows a smitten Nadia gushing over AKA. “I got a new man,” she says before bursting into laughter. “And I’m so in love and I’m so happy. I am with Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, also known as AKA.

“He’s such a manly man, and he loves me so nicely. I’m so in love. I’m like the happiest person.” “Yoh this broke my heart, Nadia was so happy yoh 😭 #YoungFamousAfrican,” tweeted @Girla_18. Yoh this broke my heart, Nadia was so happy yoh 😭



#YoungFamousAfrican pic.twitter.com/kkNdtBvOKw — Ofentse Maahlo (@girla_18) May 19, 2023 Apart from this, a lot of the conversation on social media has been centred around Bonang Matheba. Tweeps feel the 34-year-old media personality is too big for the cast.

“But honestly, BONANG is too big for this cast,” tweeted @tbgnare. “Wway way way out of this league. #YoungFamousAfrican” But honestly, BONANG is too big for this cast… way way way out of this league #YoungFamousAfrican — Nare 🐃 (@TBGnare) May 19, 2023 “Bonang is too big for these ladies,” added @mahlub_asanda. “Especially Nadia & Khanyi.#YoungFamousAfrican” Bonang is too big for these ladies , especially Nadia & Khanyi.#YoungFamousAfrican pic.twitter.com/edIpeXQp0d — Hlubikazi. (@Mahlub_asanda) May 19, 2023 @que_slays observed: “By the looks of it, most people are watching #YoungFamousAfrican for Bonang. She really is the girl she thinks she is 👑”