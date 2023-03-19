Khanyi Mbau can’t help but laugh at ‘Dunusa’ and ‘Gwinya’ trending: ‘What was I thinking?’

The internet never forgets and users always manage to dig up things from the past, even of Khanyi Mbau’s failed music career.
Over a decade ago, Mbau released a self-titled album, with 14 songs. At the time it certainly didn’t do well
However, years later, songs like “Gwinya” and “Dunusa” are catching on.
“I was 20 and it fell flat on its face. I was too caught up in my ex and other things in my life. You have to work on your music and I didn’t give music enough of my time so it flopped,” she previously told TshisaLive
The songs have been used on several Tik Tok videos and are starting to trend online as fans react to the songs and their interesting lyrics.
@OfficialBongile said: “Khanyi Mbau was so unserious. She really didn't sing ‘Bhuti ndicel'igwinya’ please. ‘Iskhokho sidl’amagwinya’ in 2010.
“How in God's name did I miss this era?🤣🤣🤣🤣.”
Lol OMG Khanyi Mbau really released this? pic.twitter.com/Ym1VeDx8XM— nganekwane (@RobyreenT) March 16, 2023
Mbau took to her Instagram stories and shared her reaction to the songs that have been dug out and even joked that she needs to remake “Gwinya”.
“The lyrics are trash,” she wrote, adding running and hand over the mouth emojis.
“Ama 2k are coming for me in numbers… this Gen is the coolest!! I deserved this mind set then,” she captioned a repost of a Tik Tok video using one of her songs.
Mbau found it very interesting that her album, despite it being a flop, it is now trending years later.
“Imagine make (sic) an album, good or not, 15 years ago and flops to only get recognition in 2023!! The recognition being comical!! What was I thinking.”
Since her failed 2010 album, Mbau has had a few stints, back in the studio in 2016, she released “Shake” and “Ubusuku Bonke” in 2020.