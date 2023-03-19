Khanyi Mbau can’t help but laugh at ‘Dunusa’ and ‘Gwinya’ trending: ‘What was I thinking?’

The internet never forgets and users always manage to dig up things from the past, even of Khanyi Mbau’s failed music career. Over a decade ago, Mbau released a self-titled album, with 14 songs. At the time it certainly didn’t do well

However, years later, songs like “Gwinya” and “Dunusa” are catching on. “I was 20 and it fell flat on its face. I was too caught up in my ex and other things in my life. You have to work on your music and I didn’t give music enough of my time so it flopped,” she previously told TshisaLive The songs have been used on several Tik Tok videos and are starting to trend online as fans react to the songs and their interesting lyrics.

@OfficialBongile said: “Khanyi Mbau was so unserious. She really didn't sing ‘Bhuti ndicel'igwinya’ please. ‘Iskhokho sidl’amagwinya’ in 2010. “How in God's name did I miss this era?🤣🤣🤣🤣.” Lol OMG Khanyi Mbau really released this? pic.twitter.com/Ym1VeDx8XM — nganekwane (@RobyreenT) March 16, 2023 Mbau took to her Instagram stories and shared her reaction to the songs that have been dug out and even joked that she needs to remake “Gwinya”.

“The lyrics are trash,” she wrote, adding running and hand over the mouth emojis. Khanyi Mbau reacts to her music from 2010 that flopped trending in 2023. Picture: Instagram stories Khanyi Mbau reacts to her music from 2010 that flopped trending in 2023. Picture: Instagram stories “Ama 2k are coming for me in numbers… this Gen is the coolest!! I deserved this mind set then,” she captioned a repost of a Tik Tok video using one of her songs. Khanyi Mbau reacts to her music from 2010 that flopped trending in 2023. Picture: Instagram stories Mbau found it very interesting that her album, despite it being a flop, it is now trending years later.