Somizi finds Khanyi’s statement about people mistaking anxiety for a calling ‘very disturbing’

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has responded to Khanyi Mbau’s controversial remarks about people mistaking anxiety for a calling. “I found that (statement) very disturbing,” said Somizi during his latest segment of his popular “Bathroom Talk With Somizi”.

The ‘Idols SA’ judge urged people to stop discrimination against other people’s faith, beliefs and culture. “... people say everybody is becoming a sangoma ... It's becoming a fashion (common trend) ... I personally don't think so. “It's the same thing as how people say being gay is a fashion (common trend). It's not fashion, people are comfortable now …they are bold and proud ... They are not hiding anymore.

“Homosexuality has always been there, and so has ubungoma (ancestral calling). It was stigmatised. It was dark, it was evil. And now people are owning it. “So all I'm asking for is that people should respect other people's beliefs.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) It all started when Mbau, who never shies away from controversy, ruffled a few feathers after she shared on her Insta stories that people must stop wasting money on cows and goats, and instead they must invest in good vitamins to help improve their health.

“You do not have a calling, it’s anxiety,” Mbau wrote. “This is the most anxious generation; that’s why we have so many sangomas.” She continued: “Anxiety is wild, you will hear drums, I swear. Laugh it off, you aren’t alone. Just get magnesium and a bit of sun B12 and have sea moss. That’s the only sea you need. I am not attacking you. Just saving you money.”

This has led to many people, including Kaya 959 Dineo Ranaka, who is also a traditional healer, to weigh in on the ongoing debate about ancestral calling. In a lengthy post shared on her Instagram Ranaka said: “Live as you are guided. Do as you know is good for your soul. She added: “Thokozani modern sangomas, healers and those in the process of their own healing. Thokozani nonke with anxiety and lean to the calming cradle of spirituality for healing. Thokozani those that mock what they cannot comprehend.