Dineo Ranaka’s advice to ‘modern sangomas and healers’

Local media personality Dineo Ranaka has penned some wise words for those undergoing their own spiritual journeys and find themselves being judged or criticised by society. The topic of people having callings is an ongoing public conversation as people weigh on the rise of traditional healers or sangomas.

Ranaka throughout her career has been open with the public about her own journey with it being documented on her family’s reality show “The Ranakas”. “Like wise a person who has never walked a day in your shoes will have tons of advice on how you should tie your laces. Live as you are guided. Do as you know is good for your soul,” she advised in her post. Ranaka’s post comes not long after actress and reality TV star Khanyi Mbau recently shared that people don’t necessarily have calling but have anxiety.

In her post, Ranaka seems to have taken aim at this as she calls for people to have less opinions. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dineo Ranaka (@dineoranaka) “Thokozani modern sangomas, healers and those in the process of their own healing. Thokozani nonke with anxiety and lean to the calming cradle of spirituality for healing. Thokozani those that mock what they cannot comprehend. “Thokozani modern day uncertified psychologists that get a great portion of their partial teachings from TikTok (hehehe yah neh), Thokozani nani twitter psychologists and herbalists.

“Thokozani nina that are fascinated, intrigued and eager to understand and respect the journeys of others without judgement or disgust,” she wrote. Her comment section was filled with people who shared the same sentiments as Ranaka and called for people not to judge their journeys. black_diamond_078 said: “Thokoza gogo 👏...Yes!!!You've said all. .People like to judge, critique, butcher and molest us with words if their "Wisdom"as if we just woke up in the morning and decided to be Sangomas👏👏👏kodwa hee lesedi ngwana bonkhono.”

