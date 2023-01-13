Khanyi Mbau criticises ‘anxious generation’: ‘You do not have a calling, it’s anxiety’

“The Wife” star Khanyi Mbau shared some “words of wisdom” for people whom she believes are mistaking their anxiety for an ancestral calling. The actress, musician and reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories to share some controversial views that have since sparked conversation online.

“You do not have a calling, it’s anxiety,” she said in the first story, before adding. “This is the most anxious generation; that’s why we have so many sangomas.” She encouraged those suffering from anxiety to treat it accordingly. “Anxiety is wild, you will hear drums, I swear. Laugh it off, you aren’t alone. Just get magnesium and a bit of sun B12 and have sea moss. That’s the only sea you need. I am not attacking you. Just saving you money.

“Stop buying cows, chicken and goats instead of buying melatonin to help you sleep and to boost your serotonin so your mood is better. Magnesium tabs and lots of B12; you can be your own healer.” While some tweeps seemed to agree with her views, Mbau’s message also rubbed many others the wrong way. “Eish! I'm not sure if she's correct about the reasons, but the upsurge in the number of sangomas is unprecedented, suggesting that something seriously odd we're yet to understand might be going on,” commented @acemidian.

Eish! I'm not sure if she's correct about the reasons, but the upsurge in the number of sangomas is unprecedented, suggesting that something seriously odd we're yet to understand might be going on. — VK (@ACEMIDIAN) January 11, 2023 @yolanqadolo argued that many were just trying to make a quick buck. “It's not anxiety. There are many sangomas/healers/ prophets/gospel singers bcz religion/spirituality is very much a tax free profitable business. Everyone tryna make money now.” It's not anxiety. There many sangomas/healers/ prophets/gospel singers bcz religion/spirituality is very much a tax free profitable business. Everyone tryna make money now. — The blackpearl (@YolaNqadolo) January 11, 2023 Another tweep, @lejaka1, noted an influx of sangomas in the entertainment industry. “Moshe Ndiki's ex husband Phelo Bala is now a Sangoma. I genuinely want to know why is everyone turning into sangomas? Am I missing something?”

