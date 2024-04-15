Mpho Popps wins big at the 11th Annual Savanna Comics Choice Awards

Mpho “Popps” Modikoane was crowned the Comedian of the Year at the 11th Annual Savanna Comics Choice Awards for 2024.

The award crowned what has been a year filled with laughter and success for the comedian, who was also the host of the event.

But although Mpho Popps took the coveted prize, he was not the only winner on the night.

The Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards were created to build the industry, to highlight the stalwarts that have pioneered new paths, and to support emerging talent.