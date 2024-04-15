Mpho Popps wins big at the 11th Annual Savanna Comics Choice Awards

By Oceans Marasha
Mpho “Popps” Modikoane was crowned the Comedian of the Year at the 11th Annual Savanna Comics Choice Awards for 2024.
The award crowned what has been a year filled with laughter and success for the comedian, who was also the host of the event.
But although Mpho Popps took the coveted prize, he was not the only winner on the night.
The Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards were created to build the industry, to highlight the stalwarts that have pioneered new paths, and to support emerging talent.
The 2024 winners:
– Breakthrough Act of the Year Award: Vafa Naraghi
– Savanna Newcomer Award: Callum Hitchcock
– Joe Mafela Award: Sifiso Nene
– Funny is Funny Award: King Price for Generating Gees
– Best Comedic Show/Festival Award: Bioscope Sundays
– Hall of Fame Award: Marc Lottering
– Best Comedic Writer Award: Kagiso Lediga
– upLiFTing Comedic Content Award: Costa Carastavrakis
– Sauce of the Year Award, presented by Mrs. Ball’s: Vafa Naraghi
– Best Solo Show Award: Sifiso Nene for Baby Mama Drama
– Headliner of the Year Award: Robby Collins
– Comedian of the Year Award: Mpho “Popps” Modikoane
The winners received cash prizes of R10,000 each.
“Savanna Cider has long been a proud supporter of South African comedy, recognising its power to unite, provoke thought, and bring joy to our lives,” said Kayla Hendricks, senior brand manager for Savanna Premium Cider.
“Eleven years strong, this partnership reaffirms our commitment to empowering talented Comics and uplifting the local comedy industry.”
* The awards will air on May 18 on Comedy Central (DStv Channel 122).
IOL