‘I’m no scammer!’ RD spills the bean on his relationship with Real Housewives star Nonku Williams

The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams’ relationship with Dumisani Ndlanzi may have long fizzled out, but in a new twist, ‘RD’ made a dramatic appearance on the latest episode and has since spilled the tea about their relationship on a podcast. Season 4 of the popular reality show is currently streaming on Showmax.

In the latest episode, Williams’ castmate Slee Ndlovu met with Ndlanzi, who is also known as Rough Diamond, to give him a platform to speak about his dating experience with Williams. The Richards Bay businessman is not only setting things straight on ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ but he has also turned to the internet to get his side of the story out. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dumisani Ndlanzi (@ndlanzidumisani) On the show Williams has made several bold claims about her ex-fiancé, saying he scammed her and stole material from her business site worth R300,000.

Ndlanzi has denied the allegations repeatedly and through his legal team demanded The Real Housewives of Durban star present him with a public apology for uttering defamatory statements about him. Speaking on the ‘Within with Hazel’ podcast, Ndlanzi opened up about who he is, how he landed up in prison for rape and was later acquitted, his work as a community leader and how he later become publicly known as “RD aka Rough Diamond”. Ndlanzi told Hazel about how his relationship with Williams was perfect, they hardly had any arguments and that they met through a mutual friend on his birthday to assist her with the trouble she was having with her business.

He explained that when Williams was asking his friend what kind of guy Ndlanzi is, he described him as being “rough” but a good person, which birthed the name, “Rough Diamond”. Ndlanzi said he rescued Williams’ business by paying off some of the debt attached to the business and helped resolve her issues with the business forum that was troubling her project. The community leader explained that the devil must have entered and caused issues in his relationship with the reality star because things were good between them.