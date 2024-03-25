WATCH: South African men don’t cry - only when they’re watching ‘Chasing the Sun’

Get ready to shed a tear, South Africa, because today marks the launch of a new viral campaign, ‘Chasing the Sun’ which is breaking the South African internet in support of South African Crying Men Awareness Day - #SACMAD.
Retroviral and Panther Punch have teamed up with DStv, and they're bringing the tears – of laughter, that is!
According to Glen Biderman-Pam, co-creator of this hilarious campaign, women shed emotional tears anywhere from 30 to 64 times a year, while men around the world only cry five to 17 times a year.
But hold on to your tissues, because here's the kicker: South African men seem to reserve their sob sessions for one thing – watching 'Chasing the Sun'!
"We're all feeling the pressure these days," says Biderman-Pam, "and sometimes, a good cry is just what the doctor ordered. So, let's encourage the men in our lives to let it all out and have a good old cathartic cry."
To kick off this tearful celebration, the team has declared March 24 as #SACMAD – South African Crying Men's Awareness Day.
'Chasing the Sun 2' premieres on M-Net, channel 101, tonight at 8pm. So, grab your popcorn, your tissues, and get ready to join in on the waterworks!
The spoof video accompanying the campaign is a nod to all the tough guys out there who might need a little nudge to embrace their sensitive side, offering a humorous take on the idea that real men aren't afraid to shed a tear or two.
So, here's to you, guys: let those tears flow, because sometimes, laughter through tears is the best medicine.
Join in on the fun of #SACMAD – because real men cry, and they're not afraid to show it!
