WATCH: South African men don’t cry - only when they’re watching ‘Chasing the Sun’

Get ready to shed a tear, South Africa, because today marks the launch of a new viral campaign, ‘Chasing the Sun’ which is breaking the South African internet in support of South African Crying Men Awareness Day - #SACMAD. Retroviral and Panther Punch have teamed up with DStv, and they're bringing the tears – of laughter, that is!

According to Glen Biderman-Pam, co-creator of this hilarious campaign, women shed emotional tears anywhere from 30 to 64 times a year, while men around the world only cry five to 17 times a year. But hold on to your tissues, because here's the kicker: South African men seem to reserve their sob sessions for one thing – watching 'Chasing the Sun'!

"We're all feeling the pressure these days," says Biderman-Pam, "and sometimes, a good cry is just what the doctor ordered. So, let's encourage the men in our lives to let it all out and have a good old cathartic cry." To kick off this tearful celebration, the team has declared March 24 as #SACMAD – South African Crying Men's Awareness Day. 'Chasing the Sun 2' premieres on M-Net, channel 101, tonight at 8pm. So, grab your popcorn, your tissues, and get ready to join in on the waterworks!