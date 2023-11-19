International Men’s Day highlights issues from health to mental wellness

Too few men are seeking the essential care they need, as revealed by City of Cape Town statistics indicating that, for the past three years, men account for only 27% of the overall headcount at primary health-care facilities. This comes as International Men’s Day puts the spotlight on the many issues that men face, from health to mental wellness and abuse.

The theme for International Men's Day 2023 is Zero Male Suicide, which focuses on helping men and boys to manage their mental health. According to the World Health Organization, there were 13 774 recorded suicide deaths in South Africa in 2019, with 10 861 of the fatalities involving men. While City Health said they currently have three clinical psychologists servicing 15 facilities, namely Albow Gardens, Bloekombos, Delft South, Dr Ivan Toms, Fish Hoek, Gugulethu, Ikhwezi, Kuyasa, Langa, Masiphumelele, Matthew Goniwe, Muizenberg, Phumlani, Wallacedene, Wesbank.

However, in the past 12 months, men have made up just under a third of clients who have accessed the service. City Health records, for the past three years, also show men account for only 27% of the overall headcount at primary health-care facilities, 33% of patients receiving treatment for diabetes and 32% receiving treatment for hypertension. “These statistics are symptomatic of an ongoing challenge that we face in our bid to get more men to access critical primary health-care services. Healthy families and communities start with healthy individuals. As a society, we need to start changing the narrative – it is perfectly fine, and in fact encouraged, for everyone to know their health status, to ask for help if they are not coping with the stresses and strains of life, and to access the lifesaving services that are available.