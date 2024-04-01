Independent Online
McJunior wins season four of ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ becoming R2 million richer

The 25-year-old Mcjunior Zondi hailing from Durban, KwaZulu-Natal has won season four of ‘Big Brother Mzansi’. Picture: Big Brother Mzansi

Published 3h ago

After a two-month journey on screens, season four of ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ has finally concluded and a new winner was crowned.

Housemates Makhekhe and McJunior were the last two left in the ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ house and with both being firm favourites, the announcement had fans on the edge of their seats.

The 25-year-old Mcjunior Zondi hailing from Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, said he was a disruptor because he manipulates all the way, all the time and it seems to have worked for him as he is now R2 million richer.

He also has three cheques he snagged from Friday night arena games and task money.

The final moment, was quite the nerve-wracking moment as fans and the housemates waited to hear the outcome of the voting process.

Makhekhe, real name Tshepo Tau’s time in the house almost ended sooner than intended when he was caught in a conversation that involved derogatory comments about some of the housemates.

Bravo B was disqualified, while Makhekhe was reprimanded from Big Brother “with a social lesson on behaviour etiquettes”.

Despite being the first housemate in the Sya’Mosha house to secure a place in finale Papa Ghost was the first housemate to be evicted in the finale.

He had clinched an automatic entry into the finals after clinching the Head of House title for the second time, solidifying his position at the top of the game. But sadly could not clinch the R2 million prize money.

Zee was the last girl standing and 2nd runner-up in the Sya’Mosha house. Sinaye was the third runner-up and of course the first person on his mind to see was his girlfriend.

IOL Entertainment

