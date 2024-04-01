McJunior wins season four of ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ becoming R2 million richer

After a two-month journey on screens, season four of ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ has finally concluded and a new winner was crowned. Housemates Makhekhe and McJunior were the last two left in the ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ house and with both being firm favourites, the announcement had fans on the edge of their seats.

The 25-year-old Mcjunior Zondi hailing from Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, said he was a disruptor because he manipulates all the way, all the time and it seems to have worked for him as he is now R2 million richer. He also has three cheques he snagged from Friday night arena games and task money. Mzansi we have a victor! 🏆👑 McJunior has been announced as the winner of the #SyaMosha season. 🇿🇦



Congratulations to inkabi yase Atlanta!🔥 The R2mil 💰 is his and that's facts on facts❗️



The final moment, was quite the nerve-wracking moment as fans and the housemates waited to hear the outcome of the voting process.

Makhekhe, real name Tshepo Tau’s time in the house almost ended sooner than intended when he was caught in a conversation that involved derogatory comments about some of the housemates. Bravo B was disqualified, while Makhekhe was reprimanded from Big Brother “with a social lesson on behaviour etiquettes”. Top 2 yama golide 🔥



Drop your final words to Makhekhe and McJunior as they make get ready for the big cheque 💰.



For more https://t.co/Zjx5neXveS#BBMzansi #SyaMosha pic.twitter.com/jO9cTOAANv — Big Brother Mzansi (@BBMzansi) March 31, 2024 Despite being the first housemate in the Sya’Mosha house to secure a place in finale Papa Ghost was the first housemate to be evicted in the finale.