Ready for drama? Meet the ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ S4 housemates

Season four of ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ is all about ukuMosha, turning things upside down and of course Biggie had tricks up his sleeve on the first episode by adding a twist to the housemates’ count - a trio of disruptors! New season and of course Biggie had to play interior designer - giving the popular house a new kaleidoscope of colour, spacious, resembling a fun haven for the housemates with some décor elements provided by the show’s headline sponsor Lotto Star.

Award-winning presenter and actor Lawrence Maleka introduced the new housemates at a star-studded show that included performances from Kamo Mphela, DJ and producer Tyler ICU ft Tumelo.za, Leemackrazy and Khaul Anderson. Kamo Mphela performs at the ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ launch live episode. Picture: Supplied

The first housemate to be introduced was self-confessed ‘ladies’ man’ Makhekhe who came in already hyped, ready for ‘ukumosha’. Real name Tshepo Tau, the 27-year-old understands that ukuMosha as just being yourself, having fun and showcasing to Mzansi who you are. “It will cause all the drama, because of the entertainment.”

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ season four housemate Makhekhe with host Lawrence Maleka. Picture: Supplied Next up was Bravo B, insizwa yaKwaNongoma, who walked in sporting his traditional headpiece which Maleka couldn’t help but remark at: “Nawu umshado mantombazane” (Here is marriage, ladies)

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ season four housemate Bravo B with host Lawrence Maleka. Picture: Supplied The 26-year-old Lindokuhle Nsele shared that he is looking forward to the R2-million prize since he fears being poor forever and, oh, how we relate. Sinaye from the Eastern Cape was the third housemate to walk out and his strategy for the game is "to be the best version of himself that he could ever be”.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ season four housemate Sinaye with host Lawrence Maleka. Picture: Supplied The 24-year-old is in a three-year long-term relationship, which we hope will still be standing when he leaves the house, because a lot goes down in Biggie’s house.

Next was Mcjunior who says the best person who knows him is his girlfriend and has a bad case of trypophobia. Will be interesting to see how he handles the competition which is a social experiment aimed at pushing people’s limits.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ season four housemate Mcjunior with host Lawrence Maleka. Picture: Supplied Twenty-five-year-old Mcjunior Zondi describes himself as being loyal and is a disruptor because he manipulates all the way, all the time, when it comes to the game. While the four gents were getting acquainted in the house, Maleka introduced the first queen, Yolanda. The model and insurance broker speaks seven languages and was a welcome infusion of ‘womandla’ in the house.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ season four housemate Yolanda with host Lawrence Maleka. Picture: Supplied Mpumi, ngwanyana wakoPitori was the second female housemate to be welcomed and promised nothing but entertainment because she was born to be a star.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ season four housemate Mpumi with host Lawrence Maleka. Picture: Supplied “After God, fear Xhosa men”, said the next housemate, Pale, looking prim in blue and revealed that she had told friends she was going on a work trip, but “Surprise!”.

The surprise is certainly out of the bag and her church mates Wesley Guild SA are already wishing her luck on Facebook. ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ season four housemate Pale with host Lawrence Maleka. Picture: Supplied

Next was Mali. Her name says it all! She is all about securing the bag and said as much as she loves money, if she wins the R2-million grand prize, the first person she will spoil is her mother. ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ season four housemate Mali with host Lawrence Maleka. Picture: Supplied

The ninth housemate, Willy, said he wants to be seen from all angles in the house. The 24-year-old Wilfred Thathane may always choose violence but when it comes to relationships, he’s a sweetheart. ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ season four housemate Willy with host Lawrence Maleka. Picture: Supplied

Smooth talker, Jareed was next to grace the stage and seemed to be an immediate fan favourite, prompting Lawrence to ask “Udume ngani wathandwa kangaka?” (What are you famous for), with Jareed responding: “It’s the look, I put it on!” ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ season four housemate Jareed with host Lawrence Maleka. Picture: Supplied

The eleventh housemate was Young Pappi, the ‘Hispanic lady killer’, a content creator who is looking to make his mark on ‘BBM’ with his wit and drama. ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ season four housemate Young Pappi with host Lawrence Maleka. Picture: Supplied

Next up was Liema, a waitress, podcaster and singer who strutted her way to the stage and admitted being ‘nervous’ but it sure disappeared when she was challenged to sing by Maleka. ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ season four housemate Liema with host Lawrence Maleka. Picture: Supplied

Maleka then introduced the next housemate, loud and talkative Mich, who was ready for ‘ukumosha’. The 23-year-old Mishack Mazibuko is no stranger to the social media streets with him being quite the TikToker. ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ season four housemate Mich with host Lawrence Maleka. Picture: Supplied

He was followed by Sammy M who said her strategy for the game is to observe and take advantage of other housemates’ weaknesses. ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ season four housemate Sammy M with host Lawrence Maleka. Picture: Supplied

Living her life like it’s golden was Meelay, who said she was ‘bringing drama, sass and everything nice’ to the house. ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ season four housemate Meelay with host Lawrence Maleka. Picture: Supplied

Self-confessed neat freak Zee was the next housemate to be introduced who was more excited than nervous to meet the other housemates. Hopefully the mess in the house doesn't drive her crazy. ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ season four housemate Zee with host Lawrence Maleka. Picture: Supplied

Next was Chuenzaa, who said if they won the grand prize, they would take their mother, sister and BBM host Maleka to the city of love, Paris! Lucky Lawrence Maleka. ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ season four housemate Chuenzaa with host Lawrence Maleka. Picture: Supplied

It was giving ‘here comes the bride’ when next housemate Lerato walked out on stage in a wedding ensemble, getting the studio audience to sing wedding songs. Her outfit said it all… provocative, disruptive and full of drama. ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ season four housemate Lerato with host Lawrence Maleka. Picture: Supplied

Artist, musician and model Papaghost in his white lace pants was next and promised to deliver loads of energy all day, everyday. ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ season four housemate PapaGhost with host Lawrence Maleka. Picture: Supplied

Els made the number of housemates twenty and said he is looking for a tall gent with a great smile and a great face. ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ season four housemate Els with host Lawrence Maleka. Picture: Supplied

Neo, Taki and Fahima, were introduced as the ‘Disruptors’ making it 23 housemates going into the ‘BBM’ house. Neo, Taki and Fahima, were introduced as the ‘Disruptors’ making it 23 housemates going into the BBM house. Picture: Supplied