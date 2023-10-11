Are you coming? ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ season 4 auditions are open

Mzansi Magic (Channel 161 DStv) has announced that ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ is back for another exciting season, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever. Applications for Season four of ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ officially opened on Wednesday, October 11.

Those who want to become the next ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ housemate will need to submit a two-minute audition tape, using the link: mzansimagic.tv/bigbrother and follow the steps to enter. To stand a chance to be the next winner of ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ season 4, applicants need to be creative, memorable, and have the wit to outplay and outlast their fellow housemates. This is a golden opportunity to unlock fame and a big cash prize.

The winner will be joining the ranks of past winners such as Ferdinand Rabi (2001 winner), Mandla Hlatshwayo (2014 winner), Mpho Wabadimo (2022 winner).

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ is one of 69 adaptations of the Big Brother format worldwide, and after a hiatus returned last year to screens. Following season three’s success Multichoice announced ‘Big Brother Titans’ which was a collaboration between countries Nigeria and South Africa. If you are a citizen/legal resident of South Africa and 21 years of age or older (as of January 1, 2024), then you can audition for the show.