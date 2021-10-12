'Big Brother Mzansi' is officially back

After rumours emerged online about the return of “Big Brother Mzansi”, MultiChoice has confirmed that the show will soon be back. In a statement released by MultiChoice's agency, Duma Collective, the company has confirmed that Big Brother Mzansi is set to return soon.

"Just in time to heat up summer," the statement read. "MultiChoice Group and Banijay are pleased to announce that the much-loved ’Big Brother Mzansi’ will be making its highly anticipated return to your screens soon, and it promises to be as exciting, entertaining, and action-packed as ever. “’Big Brother Mzansi’ is one of 69 adaptations of the Big Brother format worldwide, and this year marks 20 years since the first-ever Big Brother South Africa."

The announcement was also made on Twitter shortly after the statement was sent out, with @BBMzansi tweeting, "It's OFFICIAL! One of Mzansi's most loved and hotly anticipated shows, ’Big Brother Mzansi’, is returning to your screens soon! “Will you be watching? #BBMzansi" It's OFFICIAL! One of Mzansi's most loved and hotly anticipated shows, 'Big Brother Mzansi' is returning to your screens soon!



Will you be watching? #BBMzansi — Big Brother Mzansi (@BBMzansi) October 12, 2021 This comes after entertainment reporter Phil Mphela announced yesterday that the show would be returning imminently, a rumour which drove “Big Brother Mzansi” to the top of the South Africa trends list.

At the time of writing, there were no further details about the upcoming season, and more info is expected soon. Despite there being very little information available, Twitter has been abuzz over the last few hours. "OMG, so excited," responded @IamvuyiswaM

OMG , so excited https://t.co/1lsz6XRCqe — •••MissyVEE••• (@IamVuyiswaM) October 12, 2021 Another user, @KDmzwandile, joked about the admin still remembering their password after all these years. "No ways bru you still remember your Twitter Password,tf😅🤣🤣🤣" No ways bru you still remember your Twitter Password,tf😅🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/ET1HwTwILc — KDMzwandile (@KDmzwandile) October 12, 2021 @HazelGIGGY, on the other hand, wants two channels: "Two channels please baby" Two channels please baby https://t.co/j3ho90x8kX — Hazel (@HazelGIGGY) October 12, 2021 @Monique100152 wants to see proper reality unfold: "’Big Brother Mzansi’ is the best!

“We want to watch Reality not pretenders! Most bbn people can’t be themselves because people judge them a lot! “They want angels in a show." Big Brother Mzansi is the best! We want to watch Reality not pretenders! Most bbn people can’t be themselves because people judge them a lot! They want angels in a show. — Monique 🚨 (@Monique100152) October 12, 2021 @lucymuhonja1 had one simple request: "Please let it be on channel 198, so the rest of Africa can watch."

Please let it be on channel 198 so the rest of Africa can watch. https://t.co/9064U8SEYh — IMPECCABLE LULU❣❣ (@Lucymuhonja1) October 12, 2021 @Mphephu_Troy shared a list of demands for Multi-Choice: "’Big Brother Mzansi’ getting all the hype and attention. I love to see. “Now whats left is for MultiChoice to give us a jaw dropping new season 24 housemates, 90 days, Huge prizes to be Won 🏆, Sponsors must come on board for Housemates, Insane task presentations and Parties" Big Brother Mzansi getting all the hype and attention



I love to see. Now whats left is for multichoice to give us a jaw dropping new season



24 housemates

90 days

Huge prizes to be Won 🏆

Sponsors must come on board for Housemates

Insane task presentations and Parties — CEO of Noisemakers FC 🦁🌹 (@Mphephu_Troy) October 12, 2021 For @Callym_Africa, this announcement was an answer to her prayers:

"’Big Brother’ is always watching. ’Big Brother Mzansi’ coming soon. “Heavenly father answered our prayers 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃 “#BBMzansi https://t.co/dUwHfZVnO7."