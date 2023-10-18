Kamo Mphela plays down accomplishment after breaking Spotify SA record with new single ‘Dalie’

Kamo Mphela’s new single ‘Dalie’ has been an instant hit with fans since its release last Friday. In just five days, the new single has climbed to over one million cumulative streams across various streaming platforms.

Beyond that, Mphela has made history after she became the first lead South African artist ever to have a song to receive over 100K daily streams on South African Spotify. Adele was the most recent international female act to achieve the feat on SA Spotify. “All I can do is thank God 🙏🏾 and the team ❤️🤘🏾 (it’s just stats),” she shared on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIKI 🧚🏾‍♀️ (@kamo_mphelaxx) Her post included a graphic with several other notable stats. “Crime: too much fire in one song,” the graphic read, before listing some eye-popping numbers.

The new single is currently number 1 on Audiomack South Africa, as well as Apple Music charts in Zimbabwe and Malawi. It’s also number 2 on YouTube and Apple Music charts in Tanzania and the Shazam charts in South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Ghana. Mphela has also been featured on various playlist covers on Spotify and Apple Music. ‘Dalie’, which also features Tyler ICU, Khalil Harrison, and Baby S.O.N, is Mphela’s most impactful record since 2021’s ‘Nkulunkulu’.

Over the past year and a half, she’s found it challenging to find her form again as her releases just haven’t landed with fans. This time around, the positive response has been unanimous. “I saw that Dalie song and ignored it because Kamo Mphela hasn’t had a good hit in a while,” posted @konigfred_. “But what a jam 🔥🔥”