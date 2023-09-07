Kamo Mphela set to headline ‘Just Energy Transition Concert’

South African internet sensation turned amapiano star Kamo Mphela has been announced as the headline act for the annual “Just Energy Transition Concert” next month. Mphela, who recently released her new amapiano anthem, “Ghost”, will be joined by global afrobeats star Ruger among other artists, whose names are yet to be released.

Back by popular demand, the music and energy concert forms part of the 2023 African Energy Week (AEW) and is scheduled to take place at the scenic Cabo Beach Club on October 16. The concert aims to unite people from diverse industries while celebrating the strides made towards a sustainable planet. “It promises to be an evening of culture, music and meaningful conversations. As AEW emphasizes the importance of an Africa-centric approach to the energy transition, the ‘Just Energy Transition Concert’ complements this vision by fostering investment, development and broader involvement in the energy industry,“ read a press release sent to media.

On the day, the main stage will showcase talented Afrobeats and amapiano artists from across the continent, creating an electrifying atmosphere. Throughout the evening, attendees will not only enjoy the music but also be inspired by the dedication and commitment of those working towards a better energy future for Africa, creating a unique and memorable experience that leaves a lasting impact. NJ Ayuk, the executive chairman of the AE, said the concert represents more than just music.

“It’s a vibrant celebration of Africa’s potential to lead the world in sustainable energy solutions and drive positive change for the continent. “By uniting two industries, African energy and music, it can drive a powerful narrative of progress, fostering cooperation, innovation, and the collective determination needed to build a greener, more prosperous future for Africa. # “We are proud to announce that Kamo Mphela will feature as a performing artist this October,” said Ayuk.