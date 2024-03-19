Sol Phenduka calls ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ housemate Liema's decision to take the R250,000 a 'smart move'

The twists and turns in ‘The Big Brother Mzansi’ have viewers glued in, as there is always something happening in the S’ya Mosha house. The latest jaw-dropping moment on season four is contestant Liema being evicted from the house after choosing R250,000 in the Fate Room.

The 22-year-old’s decision to take the money, instead of trying to secure the entire R2 million prize money has sparked some interesting conversations online. Popular podcaster and radio presenter Sol Phenduka weighed in on her decision, referring to a situation that happened during his season inside the ‘Big Brother’ house in 2014. Phenduka called the move, “smart” and advised people to always take the money.

“Do y'all know the story of Thando in our big brother season 🤣🤣🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️???? She thought she had a chance of winning the season and passed up a chance to take money and exit🤣🤣🤣🤣 . SHE LEFT empty handed . And got voted out in the following weeks,” tweeted Phenduka. So Liema was offered 250k in the big brother house only if she exits the game .

SHE TOOK THE MONEY !!!!!



Well done !!!!!!!!!!! Smart move



Do y'all know the story of Thando in our big brother season 🤣🤣🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️???? She thought she had a chance of winning the season and… pic.twitter.com/UWM9K8H93E — Solomzi Thandubuntu (@Solphendukaa) March 18, 2024 In the current season, Biggie put the whole house up for nomination, requiring all of them, excluding the Head of House, to take part in the Fate Room challenge. Inside the Fate Room, Liema was presented with the following options: take a R250,000 cheque and exit the game, or stay in the house and take a shot at the R2 million grand prize.

She was given 60 seconds to decide her fate. She took the cash. Liema is going home with a quarter of a million rand. Would you take the R250,000 or stay inside the house and try win the R2 million grand prize? [email protected]