'Big Brother Mzansi' shock, as Mich gets evicted

Chuenzaaa, Meelay, Mich, and Taki have been evicted from the S'ya Mosha house in a shocking elimination that stunned the ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ house. Host Lawrence Maleka hit the stage and got the ball rolling, wasting no time to announce who would be going home.

Minutes into its start, McJunior and Zee were announced safe, while Meelay became the first housemate to be evicted. Next on the chopping block was disruptor-turned-housemate Taki. He revealed on stage that his feelings for Neo, his fellow disruptor, are real and that he would not mind connecting with her now that he is outside the house. Biggie's axe chopped two more housemates in an eviction that left the housemates in tears.

Chuenzaaa was the third housemate to be evicted, while a visibly shocked Mich left the house last. Mich's exit left Yolanda in tears, while other housemates looked on in shock. The 23-year-old might have a tough time beating the allegations he came on to the reality show for fame, especially since he released a statement within hours of his exit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Theboy_mich (@mich_mazibuko) The evicted housemates had a chance to throw daggers at any housemate of their choice.