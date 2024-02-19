‘Big Brother Mzansi’ introduces another twist as Pale gets evicted from the S'ya Mosha house

Things in the ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ house are heating up, from love triangles, housemates getting frisky and evictions, there is a lot going on. On eviction night, Pale became the fourth woman house-mate to be evicted and she wasn’t even sad about it, while Lerato Modise and PapaGhost were whisked into a hidden cabin.

The housemates were visibly shocked and overwhelmed with emotions during the live show because of the exit of three housemates. True to the season’s theme of S’ya Mosha, Biggie pulled out another trick last night: he made Lerato Modise and PapaGhost exit the house in what their fellow housemates believed was an eviction. They, however, were ushered into a cabin where they would serve as Biggie's third and fourth eyes.

They will see everything that happens in the house, just like the viewers. When the time comes, Biggie will send them back into the house and back into the competition. Pale told host Lawrence Maleka that her choice was because some of the housemates were not genuine. To wrap up her exit from the house, she was given the chance to throw a dagger into the house at a housemate. The recipient of the dagger has to serve a punishment which Lawrence explained.