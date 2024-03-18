Yolanda Monyai disqualified from the 'Big Brother Mzansi S'ya Mosha' house, but her fans are rallying behind her

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ season four has been quite a season, so far. Maybe it's the slogan S’ya Mosha, that’s got the housemates serving extra drama, from love entanglements and side eyeing moments. Another housemate has been disqualified on the show, Eulanda Monyai, better known as Yolanda, after she made comments about molesting a contestant.

Bravo B was disqualified, following derogatory comments about housemates. "MultiChoice has investigated the matter regarding remarks made by a housemate on ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ which is currently airing on DStv channel 198. “We do not condone any acts that threaten the safety of the housemates on the show, and we take Gender-Based Violence seriously.

“Therefore, the housemate who made the threatening remarks (Yolanda) has been disqualified from the game." The 32-year-old sales consultant and model from Limpopo was a huge favourite on the show, with many viewers hoping she would win the social experiment. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eulenda Mukondeleli (@yolandamukondi__international) The love her fans have for her hasn't stopped after she was disqualified from the competition, and has been trending non-stop.

A Back-a-buddy account and crowdfunding has also been started for Yolanda, with the hopes of raising the R2 million prize money for the disqualified housemate. Evicted housemate Mich Mazibuko visited Yolanda over the weekend and his TikTok video showing the emotional reunion has been viewed 2.5 million times on the platform. @mich_mazibuko Pov : You Could’nt Wait To See Her🥺, Hold Her, Tell Her Everything Will Be Fine🥺And Yeah Cry Together🥺♥️I LOVE HER SO MUCH ! She is Doing Fine Y’all🥺♥️Quick update & We Super Grateful with How You Guys Love This Friendship♥️🥺 ♬ original sound - LLOYISO Yolanda’s eviction cut so deep for some fans that they are ready to boycott the show and not watch. Others have been uplifting the former ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ housemate with messages of encouragement.