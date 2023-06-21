Sol Phenduka steps back into the music scene with new release ‘iJager’

Radio broadcaster, podcaster and DJ Sol Phenduka is stepping back into the shoes of being a music producer with the release of his new single “iJager”. This isn’t Sol Phenduka’s first try at the music game and admits that it did feel weird returning, especially since so much has changed

“The music landscape has changed so much, my sound has changed so much. I used to do a tribal afro-house sound and now it's amapiano keeping up with the new wave. “I gravitated towards that kind of music and I’ve loved its growth in terms of sound and texture, it accommodates musicality and artistry and expression.” Phenduka collaborated with Murumba Pitch, Marsey, Fab G, Omit ST, Bulo, Soul Jam and EmjayKeyz.

The creation of the song began when Phenduka played around with the beat, giving it life and then when he went to Murumba Pitch’s studio camp. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Solomzi Phenduka (@solphenduka) The songwriters and producers all came together and spent about a day working on the song, until it was complete, with each adding their flavour. Phenduka hosts the breakfast show on Kaya 959, he joined the station in 2021, presenting alongside seasoned broadcaster Dineo Ranaka.

In May this year, Sizwe Dhlomo had to step into her chair after she went off the air after sharing that she was experiencing a difficult time and had suicidal thoughts. “It’s been exciting, it’s been different,” says Phenduka about his time working with Dhlomo. “I was so used to working with her (Ranaka) that I got nervous. I was worried about the listeners, as they had gotten used to me and her. And little did I know that listeners would embrace the combination of Dhlomo and me.”

“It’s been different because he has his style but it’s been enjoyable because Dhlomo is a consummate professional, well-read, who is clued up about a lot of things. He is a great broadcaster and I think he has proved himself over the years.” Having worked with Mo Flava, MacG, and DJ Fresh, among other, over the years, Phenduka developed the ability to trust his experience and ability to integrate with whomever he is working with. Juggling all that he does Phenduka, says prioritising time is necessary and discipline is needed, adding that this is an ongoing struggle.

“You reflect on days where you weren't as busy and you wish you’d be as busy. You are grateful and take everything within your stride, and you try prioritising time and being disciplined with your time. “It also does help that it’s things that I love, so none of them feel like an obligation.” For the past couple of years, after he joined “Podcast and Chill”, Phenduka has been in his moment.

He has featured on and hosted several television shows which include “The Roast of Khanyi Mbau”, “This Body Works for Me” reunion and Mzansi Magic’s “SesFikile” to name a few. “I think the best is yet to come, I don't think I’m at my peak but I am at a good point, where I’m happy with what I’m doing and I'm doing it to the best of my ability. I'm getting recognition for it and there is no pressure per se.” Phenduka credits his authenticity to his success as this has allowed people to relate to and be inspired by him because he is simply being himself.