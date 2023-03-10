Host Sol Phenduka was ill-equipped to handle ‘This Body Works for Me’ reunion special

I don’t think Sol Phenduka realised what he had signed on for when he agreed to host the reunion special with the cast of the Showmax Original reality series “This Body Works for Me”. Getting a handle on the situation during the recording was something the radio personality, DJ and podcaster was incapable of doing. And it was evident throughout the unruly episode.

All he could muster was a call for security while dodging shards of glass when Primadonna jumped out of her seat after having had enough of Gina’s sass. And so the two, after clumsily yanking off those heels, threw hands. Primadonna stomped off and had to be talked down from “stabbing” her co-star. Now, I admittedly enjoyed the series itself, as it humanised the struggles of the ladies, who work in the adult industry with different portfolios, some are OnlyFan porn stars while others are exotic dancers or dabble in a little of everything.

The cast of This Body Works for Me. Picture: Supplied Meanwhile, Xoli, Wandi and Bubbly didn’t seem as fazed by the beef. But, Bubbly, being Bubbly, just offered hugs when the waterworks got heavy, especially for Wandi. Who knew, she was so tight with Gina? The saddest thing for me, though, was Xoli and Wandi’s fallout. More so, because all Xoli tried to do was be a peacemaker and to make the group of ladies a tour de force in the industry.

She may not say it, but her anger towards Wandi is more from the hurt of her betrayal. Unfortunately, Samke was unable to attend, while Gina had her say in a pre-recorded video interview. Back to Phenduka, the terrible puns and pushy attitude about the ladies having shooters and champagne were, to be honest, misogynistic and insulting.