Aussie police are ‘investigating’ Margot Robbie’s Oscars snub

An Australian police authority has joked they are "investigating" Margot Robbie's Oscars snub. Victoria Police were having some fun on social media after the 'Barbie' actress - who was born and raised in Queensland - failed to land a nomination in the best actress category for this year's Academy Awards, while her co-star Ryan Gosling is on the shortlist for his role as Ken.

Alongside a collage featuring photos of Robbie throughout her career - from Aussie soap 'Neighbours' and beyond - the local authority quipped: "POLICE INVESTIGATE AS MARGOT ROBBIED: "Police are investigating after a former resident of Ramsay Street was allegedly robbed of an Oscar nomination for best actress." The force also took the chance to offer some genuine advice to Victoria residents when it comes to reporting certain crimes.

They continued: "We'd like to take this opportunity to remind all current residents of Ramsay Street and the rest of Victoria, to consider reporting any non-urgent crime, such as theft, via our online reporting tool. "It's a convenient and easy way to submit a report with us any time of day." Her co-star Gosling came under fire this week when the nominations were revealed and 'Barbie' fans realised leading lady Robbie, and filmmaker Greta Gerwig - who received a best adapted screenplay nod, but missed out on a best director nomination - had been snubbed.

He said in a statement: “I am extremely honoured to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d be saying this, but I’m also incredibly honoured and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken. "But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no 'Barbie' movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film. "No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.

"Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognised along with the other very deserving nominees.”