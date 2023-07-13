Margot Robbie’s red carpet looks for ‘Barbie’ premiers inspired by doll’s most iconic looks

Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ red carpet looks are inspired by the doll’s most iconic looks from the last 64 years. The actress, 33, who plays a live version of the Mattel toy in Greta Gerwig’s new film alongside Ryan Gosling, 42, as Ken, has dressed for its premiers in outfits created for Barbie as far back as her creation in 1959.

Robbie told People: “We’re finding Barbie references from decades past and just doing it really for the big Barbie fans out there, people who are actually collecting those Barbies.” The LA premiere of the film saw Robbie wear a custom Schiaparelli recreation of the black cocktail dress worn by the 1960 ‘Solo in the Spotlight’ Barbie.

She added: “We’re hoping to get (collectors and fans) excited…we’re pairing Barbie references with great designers.” Barbie creator Ruth Handler always intended for fashion to be a major part of the doll’s appeal.

She became fed up with the lack of toy options for girls, who typically could choose between baby dolls or paper dolls to play with, and created one through which they could embody their future dreams in part by dressing her in different outfits. Robbie’s other red carpet looks have included a take of the ‘Pink and Fabulous Barbie’ from 2015. To recreate the flirty pink polka dot outfit, inspiration was taken from a maroon polka dot halter neck midi dress from Valentino’s Spring/Summer 1993 collection.