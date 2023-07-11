Nicki Minaj had one job at the ‘Barbie’ premiere but downplayed it

Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj had one job at the “Barbie” world premiere – claim her “Barbie” status for life – but decided to downplay it. For as long as I can remember, Minaj has always been a Barbie, that’s why her fans are called “Barbs”. And on Instagram, she calls herself “Barbie”.

Yet, she attended the Barbie premiere wearing grey. Children who love Barbie don’t see grey and think of Barbie. But give them pink, and that’s another story. We understand that Minaj was inspired by the “Diva Gone Platinum” but this was her chance to walk that pink carpet in her pink fringe wig, a jaw-dropping pink tulle and her signature Barbie chain.

But then, perhaps she opted for that outfit because she didn’t want to overshadow Margot Robbie, an Australian actress who plays Barbie in the film. While many of Minaj’s fans defended her saying people were hating for saying her grey outfit didn’t scream “Barbie”, others thought her stylist(s) could’ve done better. “I love @NICKIMINAJ, but y’all got to stop lying @NICKIMINAJ and her stylists could have gone harder for the @BarbieMovie_jp premiere it was so easy could have an actual fashion moment y’all be sabotaging the queen,” commented @Alemode_.

Nonetheless, the rapper was happy to be part of the film by creating “Barbie” songs, and it was fitting for the “Barbie” team to invite her to the premiere. “It’s a dream come true, a full circle moment. I couldn’t afford ‘Barbie’ when I was little. I probably had one ‘Barbie’, so now I get to be part of the whole ‘Barbie’ moment,” she said in one of her pink carpet interviews. In other news, “Barbie” has added a new Marine Biologist doll to its inspiring career range.

To launch the doll, “Barbie” partnered with Ushaka Maurine World to to allow children to tour the Aquarium, ask questions and learn about the importance of the work done daily at uShaka Marine Word. “We are excited to partner with the ‘Barbie’ team in shaping young minds. A career in marine biology is for those with an inquisitive mind, a passion for science, working with people and being in nature. Being a marine biologist involves loads of adventures, exciting fieldwork, being out at sea and diving under amazing conditions and some office work. “Marine biologists begin their careers with a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree before specialising in their chosen field and going on to make a positive difference in the world,” said Buhle Malunga, the marketing executive at uShaka Marine World.