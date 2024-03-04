'London Recruits' wins Best Documentary at Joburg Film Festival awards

Film industry players celebrated the finest films at the Joburg Film Festival awards ceremony. The swanky gala dinner took place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg North and was hosted by business news anchor and radio and television presenter Nzinga Qunta and ‘Generations: The Legacy’ actor, singer and producer Aubrey Poo.

When IOL Entertainment previously spoke to De Nobrega she was honoured over the nomination itself and expressed hopes of winning the award. The documentary opened the festival with a surge of cinematic energy. In his acceptance speech acclaimed filmmaker Gordan Main remarked that the project was a love story of people from different cultures who were hoping for a better world with peace. Based on true events, ‘London Recruits’ sheds light on a lesser-known chapter of history, offering a compelling narrative that resonates deeply with viewers.

Amidst fierce competition, the coveted title of Best Film has been bestowed upon ‘Yellow Bus’. Jury for this year's festival film festival professional Andrea Voges, multiple award-winning South African actress Nthati Moshesh, industry finance giant Pape Boye and Kenyan-born producer and director Tosh Gitonga. Picture: Enock Mbuyi This gripping feature, shot across four distinct countries, immerses viewers in its intense narrative against the backdrop of a sand-swept city nestled in the heart of the Arabian Gulf. The awards night also saw the announcement of the 2024 winner of the Young Voices film competition, the initiative of The Joburg Film Fest Youth and Audience Development Programme.

Aspiring filmmakers from across the country were invited to submit a short film as part of the Young Voices film competition. Ultimately the super talented Ntokozo Mlaba took the Young Voice Award for the short film ‘Everything Nothing’. He walks away with a series of prizes including a bursary and internship. Following his acceptance speech last night announcing his current crowdfunding project, festival partner Absa pledged to assist him with additional cash injection of R150,000 to complete his project.

Singer Tamara Dey performs at the Joburg Film Festival Gala Dinner. Picture: Enock Mbuyi Singer, Tamara Dey delivered an performance that celebrated iconic South African films; ‘Sarafina’, ‘Tsotsi’ and ‘iNumber Number’. Singer Buhle Mda performed a moving tribute to the Fallen heros which included former Umhlobo Wenene radio presenter Mthobeli “KCi” August, Busi Lurayi, Derek Watts, Mark Pilgrim and ‘DiepCity’ actress Lebogang Mpanya. Singer Buhle Mda performs a beautiful tribute to the industry’s fallen heros. Picture: Enock Mbuyi Ending the night on a hight note award-winning amapiano artist producer Kabza De Small had the crowd dancing and singing along.