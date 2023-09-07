Theo Matshoba joins The Soil as Buhlebendalo Mda officially bows out

Theo Matshoba has officially joined award-winning a cappella group, The Soil, following Buhlebendalo Mda's departure. Matshoba initially stepped in as a temporary replacement during Mda's spiritual sabbatical in 2016 but has now secured a permanent place within the group.

In a press statement shared with Independent Media Lifestyle, Mda reflected on her gratitude for her time with The Soil, her accomplishments as a part of the group and her determination to embark on a new chapter in her musical journey. She revealed the importance of focusing on her mental health and personal growth. “I grew up as the child of The Soil. I have graced local and international stages and performed at some of the biggest festivals, in front of huge audiences, here and abroad,” offered Mda.

“I can never replace the time I have had with the group, but it’s time to grow and face this cut-throat industry on my own. I know I can do it.” Despite recognising the impact of Mda’s departure on the group, fellow band members Ntsika Ngxanga and Luphindo Ngxanga also conveyed their mutual support of her as she ventures into new endeavours. “The Soil without Buhle is not going to be the same. We grew up in this group together, but we support her and wish her all the best in her new endeavour” said the two brothers, Phindo and Ntsika, who have been with Mda since high school.

The duo also expressed their excitement over Matshoba joining the group. “In the same breath, we are exceedingly excited by the beautiful dynamism that Theo’s rare gift brings to the group’s creative ethos.” Native Rhythms boss Velile Sithole shared his confidence in Mda as she embarks on her new venture outside of The Soil.

Sithole praised Mda’s exceptional talent, describing her as a towering figure whose abilities shine on stage. “It’s a new chapter that we are now writing and we hope the script will read beautifully,” said Sithole. “I have had the pleasure of working with Buhle for over a decade now. She is a towering figure, with such talent that always reveals itself on stage. I know she will be successful as she embarks on her new venture”.