The Soil's Buhlebendalo shares her story of healing in new album

Buhlebendalo Mda’s album, Chosi, is a call-out for people to come and listen to the tales she has to share. “I am trying to tell a story to everyone who is willing and open to receive these messages. I am not just telling this story to the people but I am also telling it to myself because I have never walked this journey before. I am sharing my story of healing.” The 13-track album features three people, Mda’s uncle Mthetheleli Gongotha as well as Sjava and Madala Kunene. “I am spiritually connected to these three men and we have shared so much spiritually. Especially when it comes to Madala Kunene; he is able to tap into a young person’s brain musically and socially. I always have someone to refer to and call a father when I am lost and not understanding parts of my spiritual journey, he is that go-to guy.” The album took about four years to come together with Mda taking several breaks and going through a period of no inspiration.

“I started conceptualising it during my initiation in 2016 until I felt ready to tell these stories. But sometimes I still don't feel like I’ve reached that point.

“I remember saying a short prayer sometime last year when we were wrapping up with the recording. I told people who were close to me that I hoped the album would reach people in a space of openness and silence and then the pandemic came.

"That made me think the universe was listening,” Mda said.

Mda added that it was the first time that she was "bare" in public and she was now starting to get used to that feeling.

The album launch was live-streamed last month.

“This period is teaching us to do so many things differently and for me it was an adventure.

“The launch was the new normal, it had to happen in the way that it did otherwise it was never going to happen.

"I would have loved to connect with people physically but I think even the way it happened was somehow written to be.

"People were supposed to be home to receive this music and these messages.”

Although it was a little bit tricky for her to work around social distancing with her team, the experience still worked out “beautifully”.

Mda wants people to take in the album as a whole.

“It is a whole story, you can’t listen to one song and not listen to the next. I want people to get the album and give themselves time to connect with it. It is not the kind of album you listen to in passing. It needs a road trip or a meditation Sunday or a space where you are able to receive.”

The songs on the album are dedicated, mostly, to women.

“Women who have been bruised, used, abused and killed for generations.

"This is some sort of prayer to say we are in this together, this fight is for all of us. It is a good thing that we are expressive now as women and are able to tell our stories.

“I hope everyone who is willing to receive will hear it and receive it the way it is meant to be received.”

The album is available on digital platforms.

