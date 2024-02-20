Durban film producer Jacintha De Nobrega’s documentary ‘London Recruits’ to open Joburg Film Festival

The Joburg Film Festival has announced ‘London Recruits’ as the opening film for its 2024 edition. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Gordon Main and produced by Jacintha De Nobrega and Robyn Slovo, ‘London Recruits’ promises to set the stage for an electrifying cinematic experience at one of Africa's most prestigious film events.

'London Recruits’ takes audiences on a gripping journey through the tumultuous 1960s, where a group of young activists embarks on covert missions to combat apartheid in South Africa. “There’s a team behind this amazing film ‘London Recruits’ and as one of the producers, it’s such a huge honour to have our work acknowledged on a platform such as Joburg Film Festival,” De Nobrega told IOL Entertainment. “Not only having that honour but also to open the festival. I don’t know if I’ve really taken it in but when I sit down and think about it I’m very proud of everybody who contributed and for me it’s huge,” she added.

‘London Recruits’ film producer Jacintha De Nobrega. Picture: Supplied Based on true events, the film illuminates a lesser-known chapter of history, blending elements of espionage, courage, and sacrifice. “As South Africa celebrates 30 years of democracy, this film is a way for us to reflect,” De Nobrega said. “It enables us to reflect on where we’ve come from, it tells a story of a specific time during apartheid and what our leaders did to ensure that we get democracy. This is a big year for us, 30 years and we are just looking at how far we have come as a country and people.”

The film features a talented ensemble cast, including emerging talents and seasoned actors, delivering powerful performances that breathe life into the historical narrative. De Nobrega adds that it will be good for young people to watch the film as they don't particularly know the country’s history and what had to be done for the freedoms that are enjoyed today. With its blend of suspenseful storytelling, historical significance, and thought-provoking themes, the film promises to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression.

The film is nominated for best documentary at Joburg Film Festival, which the team are hoping to get - but the nomination itself is an honour. Commenting on the Joburg Film Festival’s growth over the years and witnessing it all as a filmmaker, De Nobrega acknowledges how far it’s come especially as a woman of colour film producer in a very male dominated industry. ‘London Recruits’ is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Gordon Main. Picture: Supplied “I think we have come far, we do have a lot more opportunity to grow to be more inclusive, allowing for youth and women to enter this industry and not making financial economic backgrounds be the thing that stops you from being a filmmaker.”

De Nobrega says that role models are important in the industry to show youngsters that it is possible to become a filmmaker or be in the industry. “I think it would create more films, more voices and we would have an interesting library work that is authentic and tells the story of who we are as people.” The 2024 edition of the Joburg Film Festival is in its sixth year being held, and with a lineup of over 60 titles from both local and international filmmakers, the festival has really grown over the years.