Black Brain family pays tribute to Lebogang Mpanya, the brilliant talent behind the ‘DiepCity’ character Khelina

“Lebo died after a short illness. We ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers in this time of bereavement,” read the announcement.

Actress and comedian Lebohang Lettie Mpyana has died. Her family confirmed her death on Facebook.

The Limpopo-born talent was among the new industry faces that appeared on the award-winning telenovela ‘DiepCity’ . Black Brain Pictures shared a heartfelt tribute online to the actress, acknowledging her talent and contribution.

“With heavy hearts, we share the news of the passing of Lebogang Mpanya, who portrayed the iconic role of 'Khelina' in our beloved show.

“In the Black Brain family, we stand together in profound sadness and the loss we feel is indescribable. Today, we honour her memory and the incredible impact she had on all of us.

“Lebogang Mpanya was an extraordinary individual who fearlessly pushed boundaries, defying expectations and inspiring many with her talent.