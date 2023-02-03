Thandeka Dawn King pays moving tribute to her ‘Diep City’ character ahead of the series finale

Thandeka Dawn King has paid a moving tribute to her “Diep City” character Thandie Jele aka MaShenge, ahead of the series finale next month. King posted an Instagram video with an emotional goodbye to her captivating character of MaShenge.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I say goodbye to yet another amazing woman, Thandie Jele aka MaShenge, it has been an honour to be a vessel to such a powerful character,” wrote King. “I hope she was able to teach through her story. Thank you @blackbrain_sa for the opportunity...Thank you to the entire cast and crew of @diepcitymzansi161. Thank you to the audience that welcomed and loved MaShenge. “Till we meet again ♥️,” added the multi-award-winning actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dawn Thandeka King (@dawnthandeka_king) Fans and colleagues applauded King for her stellar performance in the popular series. “Generations: The Legacy” star Zola Nombona wrote: "A legendary exit from a legendary thespian!! Congratulations chomi and thank you for your stunning offering ❤️.“ Fellow "Diep City" actress Nozuko Ntshangase commented: "Ooooh my heart ❤️😍 I still need you ❤️".

Story continues below Advertisement

"Lockdown" star Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi added: "You were Amazing sthandwa sami as Always Thank you for giving us Mashenge 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️🙌🙌." After two seasons and a 240-episode run, the engrossing Mzansi Magic telenovela will come to a poignant conclusion with the finale airing on Friday, March 3. Set in the Johannesburg township of Diepsloot, “DiepCity” follows the lives of residents as they walk the line between poverty and prosperity, legality and crime, and the impact the decisions they make have on them and their loved ones.

Story continues below Advertisement

Produced by Black Brain Pictures, the show featured Mduduzi Mabaso, Nozuko Ncayiyane, Nompumelelo Vilakazi, Hamilton Dhlamini, Vele Manenje, Obed Baloyi, Lebohang Mpyana, Zikhona Bali and Kgaogelo Monama. “Since its debut in April 2021, DiepCity has added colour, life and heart to our channel, and it has continued to give us dynamic and enthralling story-lines. “We would like to thank the production, cast and crew for their commitment to the series, dedication to their craft and consistent hard work,” said Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.