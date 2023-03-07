Mandla N reflects on ‘DiepCity’ journey as the drama comes to an end

Film director Mandla Ndimande, better known as Mandla N, has penned a social media post to celebrate and reflect on the journey of the drama series “DiepCity”. Mzansi Magic announced the show’s cancellation in August last year after a 240-episode run.

It was produced by Ndimande’s production company, Black Brain, which is behind productions such as “The Black Door” and “Lenyalo Ha se Papadi”. In his post, the film director expressed that it was not easy to wrap up a show “as powerful as DiepCity”. “I’ll forever be humbled and grateful for the passion, hard work and love every single cast and crew member put into this story.

“We literally built every piece of this world from the ground up, and it has been a pleasure seeing how much talent South Africa still has to offer,” he shared. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandla N Black Brain (@mandla_n) “DiepCity” introduced Mzansi viewers to new faces such as Nompumelelo Vilakazi and Kgaogelo Monama, whom they grew to love. He added: “We discovered new talent, trained directors, writers and producers through this epic story and that gives me peace in knowing that as much as the show has come to an end, we launched careers.”