John Cena's jaw dropping Oscars moment: Naked with an envelope to cover his modesty.

Hosted by late-night US talk show Jimmy Kimmel for the fourth time, the 96th Academy Awards were filled with jaw-dropping moments. WWE wrestler-turned-actor John Cena had the jaws of the stars in attendance at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles dropping.

The 'Blockers' actor showed off his muscular physique as he reluctantly walked on stage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on Sunday to hand out the Best Costume Design accolade - which went to 'Poor Things'. Part of a sketch with Kimmel, who referenced one of the Academy Awards' most shocking moments, when a named man ran on stage at the 1974 ceremony. Kimmel asked: Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today? I said, can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today? Wouldn’t that be crazy?”

John Cena just walked on stage at the Oscar’s NAKED 😳



The degradation of men continues.



Weak men. Hard times. pic.twitter.com/854Qltrt2R — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 11, 2024 Shirtless Cena then popped his head up, but insisted he didn't "feel right" about walking out. He told the host: “I changed my mind. I don’t want to do the streaker bit. I just don’t feel right about it. It’s an elegant event, you know, you should feel shame right now for suggesting such a tasteless joke.” The talk show host argued the skit was "supposed to be funny", to which Cena retorted: “The male body is not a joke!”

The wrestler eventually walked on stage with a large envelope covering his intimate area, to laughter from the audience. But as he couldn't move the envelope to open it, there was a quick cut and he re-appeared in a golden toga. The moment not only left the audience members stunned, but also viewers who have made sure to comment online about the moment.