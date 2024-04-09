Nine years after Mad Max: Fury Road, the Australian director, screenwriter, and producer George Miller’s famous saga is back. The highly anticipated Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will be released in South Africa on the 24th of May.

Mad Max (1979), Mad Max II: The Challenge (1981), Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome (1985), Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024): in 5 episodes and in almost 5 decades, George Miller has created a few legendary mythical characters. The original Mad Max was filmed in the harsh Australian Outback, describing a dystopian world where survivors battled for resources while speed and death ruled. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is the latest episode, which sees Furiosa, the heroine who first appeared in Mad Max: Fury Road, played by Charlize Theron, abducted in her younger years by Warlord Dementus, preparing to find her way back home to the Green Place of Many Mothers.

On her journey home, she gets caught up in a battle between Immortan Joe, who was the villain of "Fury Road", and his rival Dementus, played by Chris Hemsworth, of "Thor" fame. The younger Furiosa is played by Anya Taylor-Joy, from the Netflix series "The Queen's Gambit." The trailer shows Furiosa cutting her hair and wearing her robotic arm prosthetic. It begins with a flashback to a young Furiosa getting kidnapped by a gang of marauders on motorbikes. As a young adult, she then goes on a revenge rampage against Hemsworth’s unnamed ringleader.

Miller, who is a multi-award winning director, said that he had sketched out detailed childhoods and journeys for each character in order to help actors and crew navigate her world. Imperator Furiosa was introduced in Mad Max: Fury Road. Portrayed by Charlize Theron, she served as an officer in Immortan Joe's army but turns against him in order to free "The Five Wives", Joe's female sex slaves. Fury Road was nominated for ten Oscars, including best picture and best director.