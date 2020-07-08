Charlize Theron is 'heartbroken' to be replaced as Furiosa in 'Mad Max' film

Charlize Theron admits that she finds it "heartbreaking" being replaced as Furiosa in the "Mad Max" prequel. The Oscar-winning actress portrayed the war captain in the 2015 film "Mad Max: Fury Road" but director George Miller revealed that he will be casting a younger actress in the role for the planned prequel, a decision that is difficult for Charlize to accept. She told The Hollywood Reporter: "It's a tough one to swallow. Listen, I fully respect George, if not more so in the aftermath of making 'Fury Road' with him. He's a master, and I wish him nothing but the best. Yeah, it's a little heartbreaking, for sure." Theron loved playing Furiosa and was "grateful" to have had played a part in creating the character. The 44-year-old actress explained: "I really love that character, and I'm so grateful that I had a small part in creating her. She will forever be someone I think of and reflect on fondly.

"Obviously, I would love to see that story continue, and if he feels like he has to go about it this way, then I trust him in that manner. We get so hung up on the smaller details that we forget the thing that we emotionally tap into has nothing to do with that minute thing that we're focusing on."

Charlize feels that she could have played a role in the prequel and suggested that casting doesn't always have to remain faithful to the character.

She said: "I feel like storytelling, on many levels, is really pushing the envelope. We're seeing shows like 'Chernobyl', a quintessential Russian story, and you have British actors playing all of these historical Russian characters.

"There's something refreshing about it; the emotional impact of the story isn't lost."