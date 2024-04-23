Shauwn Mkhize clears the air on criminal record controversy as she clashes with 'Carte Blanche' over fraudster claim

Durban-born multimillionaire Shauwn Mkhize was a guest on ‘Carte Blanche’ and it was a heated episode that saw the flamboyant reality TV star standing her ground that she was not a convicted fraudster. The interview drew mixed reactions from the public, especially after the video was briefly removed from the ‘Carte Blanche’ YouTube page.

It sparked wide interest in the flamboyant celebrity's wealth that is displayed on her Instagram account. In February this year, ‘Carte Blanche’ investigated Msunduzi Municipality’s multi-million rand sponsorship of Mkhize’s PSL football club, Royal AM. Mkhize later filed court papers, saying the label “convicted fraudster” was false and defamatory and insisted her record was clean. The reality TV star withdrew the case against ‘Carte Blanche’ after they filed its legal papers.

Mkhize whose first name is Mabongi Flora-Junior was convicted of fraud in 2005 and in 2012 was convicted of being a fraudster who ripped off the taxman by R1.8 million, and was disqualified from running a business. Sunday’s episode of ‘Carte Blanche’ saw the soccer boss speak with Govan Whittles and strongly disputes the “fraudster” label. When asked if she had her criminal record expunged, Mam’Mkhize as she is popularly known, refused to comment.