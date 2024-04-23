DJ Tira is returning to the Durban July

The music mogul announced last year that he will not be returning to host Durban July this year.

DJ Tira is returning to the Hollywoodbets Durban July with his Afrotainment maquee.

However, DJ Tira, whose real name is Mthokozisi Khathi, shared that, he is back again.

“We need people to understand that we are launching in a big way hence the people who are part of the Afrotainment marquee this year are people who are making waves at this year’s theme is ‘Ride the Wave’ so we will be giving people a good time,” he told TimesLive.

“When we launch, we want to launch a big way,” says Tira.