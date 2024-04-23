DJ Tira is returning to the Durban July

DJ Tira is returning to the Hollywoodbets Durban July with his Afrotainment maquee.
The music mogul announced last year that he will not be returning to host Durban July this year.
However, DJ Tira, whose real name is Mthokozisi Khathi, shared that, he is back again.
“We need people to understand that we are launching in a big way hence the people who are part of the Afrotainment marquee this year are people who are making waves at this year’s theme is ‘Ride the Wave’ so we will be giving people a good time,” he told TimesLive.
“When we launch, we want to launch a big way,” says Tira.
He emphasized the importance of rocking a line-up captivates the audience.
“Liema has a super following, so we definitely made it a point to have her as part of our Durban July line-up, with Wiseman Ncube and Vuyo. We know those celebrities who are doing amazing work on screen.
“Cici and Mawhoo, who are some of the best vocalists that we have in the country, definitely add a flavour. We always go for the best. We have got the A-listers,” he said.
The Durban July takes place at the Greyville Racecourse on July 6.
IOL