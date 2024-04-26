Hollywood stars, including multiple actresses who have accused Harvey Weinstein of assault, reacted with shock and outrage on Thursday after the former movie producer's New York sex crimes conviction was overturned. Rosanna Arquette, Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino were among those to speak out as Weinstein's 2020 conviction for rape and sexual assault was reversed by the city's highest court on Thursday.

Weinstein - who is also serving a separate 16-year rape sentence handed down in California - has been ordered to face a new trial in New York. Here are some key reactions to the overturning of one of the defining cases of the #MeToo movement: "Harvey was rightfully convicted. It's unfortunate that the court has overturned his conviction. As a survivor, I am beyond disappointed" - Rosanna Arquette, actress and Weinstein accuser, to The Hollywood Reporter.

"This is unfair to survivors. We live in our truth. We know what happened" -- Ashley Judd, the first actress to come forward with allegations against Weinstein, via Instagram. "Horrified! ... Since when don't courts allow evidence of pattern of prior bad acts to be admitted? He's a prolific serial predator who raped/harmed 200+women! Disgusted w/justice system skew twds predators not victims" - Mira Sorvino, actress and Weinstein accuser, via social media platform X. "Woke up to this news. I feel more than ever how important it is to keep breaking silence about sexual predators, and to keep supporting victims as they speak out" - Katherine Kendall, actress and Weinstein accuser, via Instagram.

"This is an ongoing failure of the justice system -- and the courts -- to take survivors seriously and to protect our interests. (Manhattan District Attorney Alvin) Bragg ran for office in 2021 because his predecessor failed so many of us. We expect him to pursue Weinstein now" - Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, model and Weinstein accuser, via X. "Let this be a reminder how rigged the American judicial system is against women and survivors of sexual violence, and what it takes to 'prove' your truth in this world" - Amber Tamblyn, actress, via Instagram. "They will never overturn who we are. Blessings to all who gave their all #spirit #courage #unity" - Rose McGowan, actress and Weinstein accuser, via Instagram.